It feels like we’ve been waiting years for the next chapter of Sex and the City to hit HBO so we could reunite with Carrie and her closet of shoes, but that’s most likely thanks to the 24-hour news cycle that covered absolutely everything on the New York set nonstop. Finally, though, we will no longer have to assume things based off paparazzi images and “insider sources” because And Just Like That... is coming and there is one last trailer to hold us over until the December 9th premiere.

While a lot of clips and imagery are pulled straight from the teaser, there is a bit of new information about what to expect from the show next month. For one thing, Samantha is solidly AWOL, as made evident by the seemingly pointed “Carrie, party of three” call from an unseen maître d' in the beginning on the trailer. This comes amid reports that Kim Cattrall’s character will be “sent off” to London so as to explain why none of the girls ever interact with her throughout the season.

There will be others to take Samantha’s place, however. The trailer shows off many of the new faces joining the cast, including Sara Ramírez who plays Carrie’s podcast co-host Che Diaz. Yup, Carrie has fully entered into the digital age and her monologues can be heard wherever you listen to your podcasts. There’s also Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman who are all joining the cast and are featured fairly heavily in the trailer. The most interesting moment, though, comes from the classic character of Mr. Big, whom Carrie greets with an old-fashioned “honey I’m home,” as they enjoy a moment of what seems to be complete marital bliss (opening a bottle of wine in their beautiful NYC kitchen, reminiscing about the good ol’ days).

There has been a lot of speculation about the future of the infamous couple, as photos from set showed Carrie walking around (and even kissing) a new man. As of now, there’s no word on what will happen to Carrie and Big. We don’t know where they’re going, but, thanks to the new trailer, at least we now know where we will find them when this new chapter officially begins.