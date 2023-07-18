Is It Hot Frenemy Reunion Summer?

This summer on Earth may be breaking heat records, but someone might want to go down and check the temperature in Hell. A recent string of shocking high-profile frenemy reunions has some wondering if that place has frozen over.

As with so many celebrity trends, it was a Kardashian-Jenner sister leading the way. E! fans were surprised this weekend after photos emerged of Kylie Jenner and former best friend Jordyn Woods seemingly reconciling after four years while out in Los Angeles for a sushi date. Just a few days later, Bravoholics got their own version when Real Housewives of New York OGs Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin reunited on good terms for the first time in a decade to record an episode of Frankel’s podcast. And it all echoes what may be this summer’s most anticipated frenemy reunion of the summer: the one between Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones, set to air on an upcoming episode of And Just Like That... While the actual actresses behind those characters, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, still seem to be odds, it seems this summer anything might be possible.

Woods and Jenner’s reunion seems to be the most surprising...and the most genuine. The pair had been best friends since shortly before they both started high school (apparently it was Jaden Smith who first introduced them). They at one point lived together, were frequently spotted together out and about and on social media, and Woods even had her own Kylie Cosmetics collab. That all went south during a night that lives in Kardashian infamy: back in 2019, rumors emerged that Woods had a house party makeout session with NBA Player Tristan Thompson, then the beau of Khloe Kardashian.

Photo by Chesnot/WireImage

In Kris Jenner’s world, blood is thicker than water, and Woods was exiled from Kardashiland. Yet, according to People magazine, Kylie and Jordyn have been secretly patching up their relationship in private for about a year. The magazine reports that Woods reached out to Kylie to apologize. “The duo have been spending time together over the past year, away from cameras, as they've worked on their friendship,” says their source, who added there’s no longer any hard feelings.

Not to be outdone, the biggest frenemies in Real Housewives history, Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel staged their own public peace talk on Frankel’s podcast, ReWives.

Zarin and Frankel became fast friends during the early days of RHONY, with their friendship dominating the series’ breakout second season. Alas, when cameras returned for season three, fans were left confused by their sudden rift. Frankel was parlaying her success into her Skinny Girl empire, and Zarin apparently felt left behind. They admitted as much in their chat.

“The reason I was mad at you…is because I was hurt,” Zarin admitted in the chat. “And maybe I didn’t express it, I didn’t share it. I was hurt that I was losing you and was being left out of everything.” The pair also theorize that they probably would have made up in season four, but Bethenny left the show, only to return a few years later to a cast that no longer included Zarin.

Apparently things are good now, though, and their reunion comes at a very interesting time: one day after the premiere of Bravo’s newly rebooted RHONY, which despite some trepidation was generally greeted warmly by fans. Could the pair be open to being reunited on Bravo’s airwaves in some format? We guess that’s up to Andy Cohen.

Photo by James Devaney/WireImage

Finally, despite the fact it hasn’t aired, we already know quite a lot (or at least we think we do) about the fictional frenemy reunion on AJLT... The first season of the Sex and the City reboot established that Carrie and Samantha has fallen out over business, but the finale hinted at an off-screen reunion. Apparently we’ll get to actually see it, though it’s reportedly a short scene that takes place over the phone (meaning neither actress actually had to interact with one another).

Reportedly, Cattrall’s displeasure with Samantha’s storyline put an end to rumors of a third Sex movie, and when the crew finally returned in series format, relations had broken down to the point where Jones was nowhere to be scene around the brunch table (the fictional explanation: she had moved to London).

Cattrall says she has no intention to ever play the character again, but you never know. Anything can happen. It is hot frenemy reunion summer after all. At the rate we’re going, William and Kate might be flying to Montecito to spend Labor Day Weekend with Harry and Meghan.