All the Celebrity Weddings of 2024

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Hollywood, the only phenomenon that might outpace celebrity breakups is stars saying “I do.” From private, hush-hush ceremonies to larger-than-life fêtes, A-listers are true professionals when it comes to nuptials. Last year truly saw it all—from Sofia Richie’s days-long vows to businessman Elliot Grainge to Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s courthouse ceremony—and it’s likely that 2024 will have all that and much, much more. Keep track of every celebrity couple who walked down the aisle this year, below.

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux
The model Chanel Iman tied the knot with NFL athlete Davon Godchaux during a civil ceremony in New York before eloping in the Carribean. The couple shared details of their nuptials with Vogue, saying that it was their “ideal, dream day.”

Iman sported a custom beaded gown from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad while Godchaux kept things classic in a double-breasted suit. “There were a lot of emotions on the day of the wedding,” Iman told Vogue. “We laughed, we cried, we danced — and made incredible memories together. The trip actually moved us and inspired us to do this annually with our family.”

The newlyweds first made their relationship public in 2022 before Godchauz popped the question just over a year later during a trip to Capri, Italy. Back in September, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Capri Summer Godchaux. The baby joins Callie, 5, and Cassie, 4—Iman’s two daughters from her last marriage to Sterling Shepard—and Davon, 8, Godchaux’s son from a previous relationship.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea
Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show finished off with a surprise—no, not a secret guest performer, but the hitmaker’s marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea. Per People, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on February 11th.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative told People. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

Usher and Goicoechea were said to have exchanged vows at a drive-through wedding venue in Vegas with the singer’s mother, Jonetta Patton, acting as the couple’s witness. Prior to the ceremony, Usher spoke about his connection to Goicoechea, whom he met in 2019 and shares two children with.

“We're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share,” he said, adding “That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”

Donald Glover and Michelle White
Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Donald Glover and Michelle White might not be Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but they’re officially Mr. and Mrs. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glover revealed that he and White quietly tied the knot while we was filming the action series—and the actor, interestingly, went to work right after.

“There was a day where I don't think we had to be on set until noon or 1,” Donald told the publication, referencing his role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. “So, I was like, 'Can we get married today?”

The actor added that he and White had a “real” wedding after he finished on set, saying “We went to our favorite restaurant, and then her parents and my mom were waiting for us at the house.”

Glover and White have been dating since 2015 and share three children—Legend, Drake, and Donald Glover III—together.