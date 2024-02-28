The model Chanel Iman tied the knot with NFL athlete Davon Godchaux during a civil ceremony in New York before eloping in the Carribean. The couple shared details of their nuptials with Vogue, saying that it was their “ideal, dream day.”

Iman sported a custom beaded gown from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad while Godchaux kept things classic in a double-breasted suit. “There were a lot of emotions on the day of the wedding,” Iman told Vogue. “We laughed, we cried, we danced — and made incredible memories together. The trip actually moved us and inspired us to do this annually with our family.”

The newlyweds first made their relationship public in 2022 before Godchauz popped the question just over a year later during a trip to Capri, Italy. Back in September, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Capri Summer Godchaux. The baby joins Callie, 5, and Cassie, 4—Iman’s two daughters from her last marriage to Sterling Shepard—and Davon, 8, Godchaux’s son from a previous relationship.