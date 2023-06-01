CULTURE

All the Celebrity Weddings in 2023

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Cen...
Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

It’s hard to predict how celebrity couples will tie the knot these days. Some will go the private, hush-hush route like Kate Bosworth and Justin Long. Others may choose to be more forthcoming like Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s multi-day, Chanel-filled extravganza in the South of France. Or perhaps they may want something more exhilarating a la Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s whirlwind Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian. No matter the manner (or if they even make their marriage public knowledge), continue to check back here for every celebrity wedding in 2023.

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long tied the knot in an “impromptu” ceremony, according to sources. The actress, 40, and Long first met while on the set of House of Darkness in 2021 and sparked dating rumors around a year later.

In April, Long confirmed the couple’s engagement during an episode of his podcast Life Is Short With Justin Long. “It was a moment where it just felt so organic,” the actor said of the engagement. “It felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way.”

Bosworth and Long were, reportedly, considering eloping but decided to have a small ceremony at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens, New York. On May 9th, Long confirmed on his podcast that the pair are married.

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife and she came to visit—I had never been comfortable with set visits, I was never crazy about [them,]" he said. "I liked separating the relationship and the, I don't know. But I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grange
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge married in April at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Richie’s wardrobe was exclusively Chanel for the high-profile event which featured a star-studded guest list (Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, among others). It also marked the unofficial start of the “quiet luxury” debate which has taken over social media in recent months.

Richie and Grainge announced their engagement on Instagram a in April, 2022. Grainge is the founder of music label 10k Projects. His father Lucian Grainge is an executive at Universal Music Group and frequently collaborated with Lionel Richie.

According to Vogue, Richie visited the Chanel couture salon a few weeks prior to her wedding for a fitting. “Working with Chanel was not only an honor but a true dream of mine,” she said. “Having the opportunity to create this dress and work so closely with Madame Olivia Douchez, première of haute couture salons, and observing their art and immaculate attention to detail was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s speedy romance began in February and reached its pinnacle at a Kim Kardashian-officiated wedding in April. The celebrity hairstylist and actor ignited dating rumors after they vacationed in Mexico with Appleton confirming their relationship in March on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I'm very happy," Appleton said. "Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."

Confirmation of the couple’s engagement came in early April and a couple weeks later, they officially tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to Kardashian (who is a longtime client and friend of Appleton) Shania Twain serenaded the new couple with a performance of her song “You're Still the One.”

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira
Manny Hernandez/WireImage/Getty Images

In January, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot at the Herzog & de Meuron-designed Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. The lavish ceremony featured a star-studded guest list including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Maluma, Lin Manuel Miranda, and more.

The singer first met the 24-year-old and former Miss Universe Paraguay in Mexico City, Mexico in 2022. The pair later confirmed their relationship via Instagram and announced their engagement in May of last year.

Sia and Dan Bernard
Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sia married Dan Bernard in an intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The couple, who have kept a fairly low profile since they began dating, made their first public appearance in December 2021. They attended the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story (though at the time, Bernard’s identity was unknown and it is unclear how long the two have been an item).

The event was held at Villa Olivetta, the home of designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana. The locale was the exact spot where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot just a year prior.