Kate Bosworth and Justin Long tied the knot in an “impromptu” ceremony, according to sources. The actress, 40, and Long first met while on the set of House of Darkness in 2021 and sparked dating rumors around a year later.

In April, Long confirmed the couple’s engagement during an episode of his podcast Life Is Short With Justin Long. “It was a moment where it just felt so organic,” the actor said of the engagement. “It felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way.”

Bosworth and Long were, reportedly, considering eloping but decided to have a small ceremony at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens, New York. On May 9th, Long confirmed on his podcast that the pair are married.

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife and she came to visit—I had never been comfortable with set visits, I was never crazy about [them,]" he said. "I liked separating the relationship and the, I don't know. But I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."