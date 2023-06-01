CULTURE
All the Celebrity Weddings in 2023
Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
It’s hard to predict how celebrity couples will tie the knot these days. Some will go the private, hush-hush route like Kate Bosworth and Justin Long. Others may choose to be more forthcoming like Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s multi-day, Chanel-filled extravganza in the South of France. Or perhaps they may want something more exhilarating a la Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s whirlwind Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian. No matter the manner (or if they even make their marriage public knowledge), continue to check back here for every celebrity wedding in 2023.