It may be Cher’s 75th birthday, but she’s giving us a present instead. The hyper-talented legendary singer/actress/fashion icon/rescuer of lonely elephants announced that a biopic of her life is in the works, and the announcement came a rather Cher way: an all-caps tweet that included emojis.

“Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING,” she screamed onto the internet. “THEYY [sic] PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S [sic].” Cher, of course, starred in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), and recorded an entire album of ABBA covers, so Craymer and Goetzman are “MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS.”

The film will be written by Eric Roth, and Cher helpfully shouted out his glowing resume. Roth wrote the “A STAR IS BORN SUSPECT TO NAME A FEW OF IS [sic] FILMS,” and won the Academy Award for his screen adaptation of Forrest Gump. 1n 2018, Cher hinted that she was working on writing her own biopic; this news suggests that those plans have scrapped in favor of bringing Roth aboard. She also worked with Roth in Suspect, so this partnership will ensure her incredible life story is getting the treatment it deserves.

“Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen,” said Craymer in a statement to People. “One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher's larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth, and vision. Her unparalleled success in music film and tv has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”

Now for the important part: which actress could possibly take on this role? We’re pining for Rooney Mara, though Lena Heady could be an inspired casting choice. As long as we get a shot of Cher tweeting clown emojis on her phone, the movie is sure to be a delight through this iconic woman’s world.