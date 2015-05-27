Cher’s Best Fashion Moments Are as Relevant as Ever

Cher has been undeniably recognizable for decades, in large part thanks to her iconic—and at times outrageous—sense of style. The icon recently struck up a relationship with Marc Jacobs, who cast her in a 2015 campaign. But no one (except perhaps Sonny) comes close to being as inextricably linked to Cher than Bob Mackie, the legendary designer behind so many of her wardrobe’s greatest hits. It’s no wonder that the styles and trends she pioneered back even in her teens have been everywhere (and especially in the wardrobe of mega-fan Kim Kardashian). Decades later, Cher is still delivering. In celebration of her 75th birthday, revisit some of her best from over the years.

Photo by Arnaud de Rosnay, courtesy of CNP Montrose Cher and her husband and musical partner Sonny Bono became instant hits in the early ‘60s, and their fashion sense reflected their success. Here in 1967, the singer showed off her long black hair and signature bangs in a loose-fitting lace dress, accessorized with chunky rings and bare feet.

Photo by CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Cher sported a white halter-top, bell-bottoms, and feathered hat while promoting her CBS variety show with Sonny in 1972.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images In this now-iconic 1974 photo, Cher stole the show at an L.A. event with a wide felt hat and purple eye shadow, nails, and lips.

Photo by Frye Vincent, courtesy of CNP Montrose Having grown out her iconic bangs, Cher attended a 1975 party at L.A.’s Greenhouse in a beaded halter-top, loose wide-leg pants, and long metallic nails.

Photo by Harry Langdon via Getty Images Beginning in 1967, Bob Mackie created some of the performer’s most memorable looks, including a sheer dress at the 1974 Met Gala that noted Cher fan Kim Kardashian has cited as inspiration. Here, the singer and actress showed off one of Mackie’s metallic designs in a 1978 photo shoot.

Photo by Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images Cher was the picture of the Swinging Sixties at this photoshoot back in 1968.

Photo by Julian Wasser/Liason Cher and her headdress, again courtesy of Mackie, were unmissable at the 1986 Academy Awards.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images Cher brought along not one, but two rhinestone butterflies to the Grammys in 1974.

Photo by Anthony Barboza via Getty Images Even Cher’s off-duty styles—like this glitzy jean-and-t-shirt combo from 1987—deserve applause.

Photo by Peter Still/Redferns The singer upped the ante for the 1999 “Do You Believe?” tour, which coincided with the release of her 22nd album, Believe.

Thanks in part to Mackie, Cher was wearing belly chains and #freeingthenipple at least four decades ahead of the curve. Photo by Harry Langdon via Getty Images

Photo by John Barr/Liaison via Getty Images Cher returned to the Oscars—and won, for her role in Moonstruck—two years later swathed in more transparent black.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage For her 2014 “Dressed to Kill” tour, Cher worked with the designer Hugh Durranton creating 14 looks, including this beaded jumpsuit, moto jacket, and oversized hair ensemble.

Photo by Sherly Rabbani and Josephine Solimene Marc Jacobs hinted at his label’s future Cher campaign when he dressed her for the Met Gala in 2015.

Photo by Ethan Miller via Getty Images Toting a bedazzled microphone, Cher covered up at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with a set of pink nipple pasties.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage via Getty Images Cher’s blue wig resurfaced at her 2019 performance in Manchester, U.K.