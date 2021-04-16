Well, Chrissy Teigen Is Back on Twitter

We can’t exactly blame the seemingly care-free Chrissy Teigen for announcing on March 24 that she actually does care a lot, and that after about a decade of sharing her various meal updates, getting into fights with strangers, and being blocked by a former President, she would depart Twitter to take better care of herself. The app is not exactly conducive to sterling metal health. “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she said, adding, “I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Now, after just three weeks and some change, she has returned. Teigen is back on Twitter because, according to her, it “turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol” and she would rather “take the bad with the good” by sticking with the bird app.

When Teigen took flight from Twitter, it did feel like the end of an era. But she never fully left the Internet, and in fact, continued to post updates on Instagram instead. There is no point in arguing over which platform is healthier for the mind (the short answer is probably none of them) but for a good three weeks it did seem, based on Teigen’s posting habits on Instagram, that she was not missing Twitter at all.

And if you were wondering how Teigen was feeling during her time away from Twitter, she does have an answer for how she coped: “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”