The End Of An Era: Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter account is always good for a dose of honesty as we doomscroll into the abyss. Or it was — the mayor of the internet has resigned her position effective immediately, leaving her nearly 14 million followers with a gray head outline where her avatar once called Donald Trump a “pussy ass bitch.”

In her last few tweets, Teigen explained why she chose to leave the platform. “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she began. “But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something.”

She went on to describe how the constant barrage of hate, insults, and harassment took away from her enjoyment of the site, something all too common for women online — especially women of color.

“For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised,” she wrote. In 2020, Teigen shared a heartbreaking story about suffering a miscarriage at 20 weeks; it was going to be her and husband John Legend’s third child, and they had already named him Jack. More relentlessly she was attacked by Qanon conspiracy theorists, who believe that celebrities are eating babies, or something.

“My life goal is to make people happy,” Teigen wrote in closing. “The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters.”

Whether you enjoyed her Twitter presence or not, no one should be harassed to the point where they can’t do something they love. At press time, Teigen’s Instagram account is still active.