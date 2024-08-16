Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Have (Once Again) Reportedly Split

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, who sparked engagement rumors in March, are now on the outs. According to fresh sources, the long-time couple have called it quits after over seven years together.

The news first broke via The Daily Mail who, according to a source close to the couple, allege that they “now accepted the relationship is over—and it's best to move on.” Johnson, who was seen last week in Los Angeles without her diamond engagement ring, has been notably absent from the European leg of Martin band’s “Music of the Spheres” tour. She was last spotted in the Coldplay crowd during the group’s set at Glastonbury in June.

Earlier this year, several insiders claimed that the couple got engaged to one another “years ago but were in no rush to get married.” Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, have had their fair share of ups and downs since they first started dating in 2017. In June, People reported that the pair were “back on and going strong” after rumors surfaced of a potential split.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Johnson and Martin were first linked soon after the Coldplay frontman’s “conscious uncoupling” from Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares two children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18. The Martin-Paltrow-Johnson blended family seemed to get on well with one another. This year, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress spent Thanksgiving with Martin, Paltrow, and their two children in the Hamptons.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it,” Johnson said of Martin’s teenagers in March. “With all my heart.” When news of their engagement broke, Paltrow reportedly offered her “full blessing” to the couple.

The actress and musician have been notoriously private about their relationship over the years. In 2019, they were rumored to have split, with sources saying at the time that “There was talk of engagement, but now [Martin] says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone.” A year later in 2020, Johnson was spotted rocking a massive emerald on her ring finger which led to murmurs that the couple were headed for the aisle. So far, neither Johnson nor Martin have confirmed the news—here’s to hoping it’s just another momentary pause à la Bennifer.