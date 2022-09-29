It’s been more than a year and a half since we last saw Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn onscreen together in WandaVision, so it was a pleasant surprise to see the two together again on Wednesday night, this time far from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actors made a joint red carpet appearance at Variety’s latest Power of Women event in Los Angeles, holding hands and occasionally bursting into giggles. Later in the evening, Hahn got the chance to gush about her costar to the whole crowd. “She was my intro into this Marvel family, and she very generously walked me through blasts and wires and stunts and finding truth on an X on a green screen—I was used to talking to other people,” Hahn said while introducing Olsen. “She was so patient with all of my questions. Who is Ultron? What is that glove with all the gems on it?” (Olsen, if you want to share those explainers, we’re all ears.)

Hahn took the stage in a silky chocolate brown dress by Emilia Wickstead, adorned with a cape extending long past its hem. As for Olsen, she opted for a shiny black gown with delicate lace shoulders originally worn by Lindsey Jordan of the rock band Snail Mail in Rodarte’s fall 2022 look book. (The actor has been known to change it up, but she’s proven fond of head-to-toe black on the red carpet over the years.) All in all, the pair looked nothing like their personas in the MCU—though we could see Hahn borrowing Olsen’s gown now that her character, Wanda (Olsen)’s neighbor Agatha, has come out as a dark witch.

Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen attend Variety’s 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in California on September 28, 2022. Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen attend Variety’s 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in California on September 28, 2022. Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Speaking of that reveal, Disney+ has confirmed that Agatha and all her evilness will be taking center stage in a WandaVision spinoff starring Hahn. The original miniseries was always going to be a one-off, but that doesn’t rule out another reunion with Olsen in the future—this time, on-screen.