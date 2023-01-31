If you ever run into Emily Ratajkowski on the street, don’t give her your condolences for her divorce, she doesn’t need them. In fact, it seems like she would rather have your congratulations. The model just opened up about her feelings surrounding divorce, and unsurprisingly, they’re excessively positive.

Ratajkowski spoke about the topic with Tommy Dorfman on the latest episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata. Like the model, Dorfman also divorced her husband of six years in 2022. “I remember when you were going through that, I was like I’m not alone,” she told Ratjkowski. The model responded saying she “loves a divorce story,” to the point where she has to remind herself that for some people, ending a marriage can be sad. “I don’t think divorce is a sad thing,” Ratjkowski said. “I literally say to people, ‘Good for you.’”

Dorfman continued, saying she believes divorce was “the best thing that could have happened” to her and her ex-husband Peter Zurkuhlen, whom she remains close with. “I actually think it’s a really brave thing, if you can make that decision for yourself and get out of a situation that is no longer serving you,” the actress said. Ratjkowski agreed, adding, “I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce and I don’t think that’s a good way to live.”

Emily and Tommy in September 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski’s story is a little different than Dorfman’s, however. Dorfman, who originally got hitched in November 2016, came out as a transgender woman in July 2021. “I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man,” she told Time. “I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man.” On the other hand, Ratjkowski’s marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard allegedly came to an end after he cheated on her. As for the engagement ring he gave her back in 2018, she revealed she has held on to it. Possibly there’s some sentimentality there, because even though Ratjkowski is so positive about the situation now, that wasn’t always the case. Back in October, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

It seems that time does really heal all wounds, however, and since then, Ratjkowski has been fully embracing the New York dating scene and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. In all, the decision to end things with Bear-McClard seems to have served the model well, and Ratjkowski ended her chat with Dorfman on the topic with a simple toast, “Cheers to divorce!”