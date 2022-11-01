Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t “Believe in Straight People”

Emily Ratajkowski is having fun in the New York City dating scene now that she’s single following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year. She was recently spotted out with a DJ named Orazio Rispo, but it doesn’t seem like the model is just limiting herself to men these days. Ratajkowski has been dropping hints regarding her dating preferences on social media, and her most recent comments make her thoughts on sexuality very clear.

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” the model told Harper’s Bazaar. “I don’t really believe in straight people.”

Back in October, Ratajkowski shared a viral TikTok in which a woman asked, “If you identify as bisexual...do you own a green velvet couch?” Actress Shay Mitchell initially dueted the video on the platform, showing off her green velvet couch and seemingly coming out as bisexual. Ratajkowski then reposted it, adding the reveal of her own green velvet furniture.

“My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘Bitch, have you seen the green couch thing?’” Ratajkowski said. “She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.” Ratajkowski hasn’t clarified how she identifies herself, nor does she have to, but between the TikTok and her comment to Harper’s, it seems obvious that the model doesn’t consider herself straight. (I mean, how can she identify as something she doesn’t believe even exists?)

Ratajkowski is very much in a TikTok era now that she’s single, and when she’s not seemingly coming out on the platform, she’s filming videos to Taylor Swift’s new songs, like “Karma,” which many took as a message to Bear-McClard, who cheated on the model. Either way, Ratajkowski seems to be enjoying herself, as well as Swift’s new album. One fan commented on the video, “This album was made for you. Slay,” to which Ratajkowski responded, “I honestly feel that way?!? How’d she know?” The model also got Swift’s seal approval, with the singer commenting, “Standing ovation for this” on the video.