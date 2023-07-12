The Biggest Snubs and Surprises From the 2023 Emmy Nominations

As Hollywood deals with the ongoing impact of the writers strike, there’s still a year of great television to look back on, and the 2023 Emmy nominations have arrived to do just that. While the ceremony is still scheduled to take place September 18, it’ll likely be delayed if studio executives refuse to reach a deal by the end of the summer. Nevertheless, nominations were announced as planned on July 12.

There were plenty of hits this spring that were expected to dominate the major categories—and for the most part, they did. As expected, Succession led the pack with 27 nominations and made history. For the first time ever, three leads from the same series—Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin—are nominated for best actor. HBO’s mega-hit video game adaptation The Last of Us followed, including nods for stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, followed by The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Bear, BEEF (Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and Young Mazino are all nominated), and Ryan Murphy’s controversial true crime Netflix hit, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

As expected, Dominique Fishback was nominated for her gripping performance in Swarm, and Quinta Brunson was rightfully honored as the lead of the feel-good network comedy Abbott Elementary. In fact, the best actress award is particularly stacked across categories this year, and includes Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things), and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six).

Jeremy Allen White received a nod for playing emotionally tortured chef Carmy on FX hit The Bear, as did his castmates Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri in the supporting categories. Natasha Lyonne was recognized for Poker Face, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, and for The White Lotus: Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Simona Tabasco, Sabrina Impacciatore and creator Mike White himself.

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules got its first Emmy nods for outstanding reality television after a record-breaking season perhaps thanks to its headline-generating plotline, #Scandoval.

There was still room for a few surprises to pull through, and as always, there were some unexpected snubs.

Read below for the full breakdown:

Surprises:

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Though it may not be totally surprising that Amazon Freevee’s highly-experimental reality show Jury Duty received love given how much of a sleeper hit it was, its overall success in the TV market is still a pleasant surprise, given how big of a risk its overall premise was. James Marsden was nominated for playing a super meta version of himself on the show (from the creator of The Office) and the series received several other nods, including for casting, writing and Outstanding Comedy Series overall.

Keri Russell for The Diplomat (Netflix)

Russell will always be beloved for Felicity, but it was a (pleasant) surprise to see her nominated for playing an overwhelmed American diplomat on Netflix’s latest political drama.

Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon Prime)

Ditto for Keough for her role as lead singer Daisy Jones in Amazon’s ‘70s-set drama about a rock n’ roll band. Keough sang her own songs and did a wonderful job portraying the Stevie Nicks-esque character, and it’s nice to see her recognized for it.

Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales

The series about the scandalous rise of Chippendales’ male stripper franchise got a surprising amount of love from the TV academy this year—including an entry into the competitive lead actor race for lead Kumail Nanjiani and nods for Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford and Juliette Lewis, the actress’ first nomination in 20 years.

Daniel Radcliffe for The Weird Al Yankovic Story

Since becoming nearly inseparably identified with Harry Potter as a child star, Radcliffe has done his best to take on a series of unpredictable, eclectic roles, and so while his casting as ‘90s pun-master Weird Al Yankovic wasn’t exactly a surprise, his nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited anthology series or movie was a pleasant one.

Snubs:

Helen Mirren for Paramount’s 1923

Despite being one of the biggest shows on the planet, Yellowstone (now in its fifth season) has been mostly ignored by Emmy voters. Still, many thought Mirren would break through for her role as the Dutton family matriarch in the series prequel 1923. Given that the actress already has four Emmys, an Oscar and a Tony, she probably won’t lose much sleep over it.

Elle Fanning for Hulu’s The Great

Fanning has been portraying a fictionalized version of 18-century Russian monarch Catherine the Great for three seasons now to both commercial and critical acclaim, but was not enough to woo Emmy voters this year.

Selena Gomez for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building

While the Steve Martin, Martin Short and Gomez-starring whodunnit has been a hit with both viewers and Emmy voters over its past three seasons, Gomez has yet to be recognized, despite being the lynchpin of the ensemble comedy.

Elizabeth Olsen for HBO’s Love & Death

The second limited series about real-life axe murderer Candy Montgomery (following 2022’s Candy starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey), only received one Emmy nod, for Jesse Plemons. There was nothing at all though for Elizabeth Olsen, who starred as Montgomery and was widely lauded for her performance.

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

The popular docuseries about the Sussexes’ love story and subsequent departure from the royal family generated tons of headlines, but no love from the Television Academy.

Poker Face for Outstanding Comedy Series

Though lead Natasha Lyonne received a nod for her role as the memory-impaired, unwitting detective Charlie Cale, it’s surprising that the cameo-packed, Rian Johnson-created Peacock anthology series wasn’t nominated overall for its innovative, anthology-style storytelling that was truly a breath of fresh air this year.

For the full list of nominees see below:

Outstanding Drama Series:

Andor

Better Call Saul AMC

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey in Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki in Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne in The Handsmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase in The Old Man

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, Gene Takovic in Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding in Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie in Poker Face

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader as Barry in Barry

Jason Segel as Jimmy in Shrinking

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein in Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback as Dre in Swarm

Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce in Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in

Ali Wong as Amy Lau in Beef

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Egerton as James Keene in Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon as George Jones in George & Tammy

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho in Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank in Barry

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso

James Marsden as Himself in Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in The Bear

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau in Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso in The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch in Succession

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso in Succession

Theo James as Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy in Succession

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller in The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård as Matsson in Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia in Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall in Black Bird

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee as George Nakai in Beef

Ray Liotta as Big Jim Keene in Black Bird

Young Mazino as Paul Cho in Beef

Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore in Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear

Janelle James as Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams as Gaby in Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina in The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller in The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in Better Caul Saul

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri in Succession

Simona Tabasco as Lucia in The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford as Irene Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello as Jordana Forster in Beef

Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman in Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis as Denise in Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone as Camila in Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever as Frankie in Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto in The Bear

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas in Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal as Host of Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski in The Bear

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo in Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy in Succession

Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell in The Last of Us

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini in Succession

Nick Offerman as Bill in The Last Of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell in The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso in Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson as Host of Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta in Abbott Elementary

Judith Light as Irene Smothers in Poker Face

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone in Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter as Deborah in Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hiam Abbass as Marcia in Succession

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce in Succession

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen in The Last of Us

Storm Reid as Riley Abel in The Last of Us

Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos in The Last of Us

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood in Succession

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger StadiumThe Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live in Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

For the complete list visit emmys.com.