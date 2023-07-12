The Biggest Snubs and Surprises From the 2023 Emmy Nominations
The Roy family competition continues.
As Hollywood deals with the ongoing impact of the writers strike, there’s still a year of great television to look back on, and the 2023 Emmy nominations have arrived to do just that. While the ceremony is still scheduled to take place September 18, it’ll likely be delayed if studio executives refuse to reach a deal by the end of the summer. Nevertheless, nominations were announced as planned on July 12.
There were plenty of hits this spring that were expected to dominate the major categories—and for the most part, they did. As expected, Succession led the pack with 27 nominations and made history. For the first time ever, three leads from the same series—Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin—are nominated for best actor. HBO’s mega-hit video game adaptation The Last of Us followed, including nods for stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, followed by The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Bear, BEEF (Ali Wong, Steven Yeun and Young Mazino are all nominated), and Ryan Murphy’s controversial true crime Netflix hit, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
As expected, Dominique Fishback was nominated for her gripping performance in Swarm, and Quinta Brunson was rightfully honored as the lead of the feel-good network comedy Abbott Elementary. In fact, the best actress award is particularly stacked across categories this year, and includes Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things), and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six).
Jeremy Allen White received a nod for playing emotionally tortured chef Carmy on FX hit The Bear, as did his castmates Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri in the supporting categories. Natasha Lyonne was recognized for Poker Face, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, and for The White Lotus: Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Simona Tabasco, Sabrina Impacciatore and creator Mike White himself.
Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules got its first Emmy nods for outstanding reality television after a record-breaking season perhaps thanks to its headline-generating plotline, #Scandoval.
There was still room for a few surprises to pull through, and as always, there were some unexpected snubs.
Read below for the full breakdown:
Surprises:
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Though it may not be totally surprising that Amazon Freevee’s highly-experimental reality show Jury Duty received love given how much of a sleeper hit it was, its overall success in the TV market is still a pleasant surprise, given how big of a risk its overall premise was. James Marsden was nominated for playing a super meta version of himself on the show (from the creator of The Office) and the series received several other nods, including for casting, writing and Outstanding Comedy Series overall.
Keri Russell for The Diplomat (Netflix)
Russell will always be beloved for Felicity, but it was a (pleasant) surprise to see her nominated for playing an overwhelmed American diplomat on Netflix’s latest political drama.
Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & The Six (Amazon Prime)
Ditto for Keough for her role as lead singer Daisy Jones in Amazon’s ‘70s-set drama about a rock n’ roll band. Keough sang her own songs and did a wonderful job portraying the Stevie Nicks-esque character, and it’s nice to see her recognized for it.
Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales
The series about the scandalous rise of Chippendales’ male stripper franchise got a surprising amount of love from the TV academy this year—including an entry into the competitive lead actor race for lead Kumail Nanjiani and nods for Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford and Juliette Lewis, the actress’ first nomination in 20 years.
Daniel Radcliffe for The Weird Al Yankovic Story
Since becoming nearly inseparably identified with Harry Potter as a child star, Radcliffe has done his best to take on a series of unpredictable, eclectic roles, and so while his casting as ‘90s pun-master Weird Al Yankovic wasn’t exactly a surprise, his nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited anthology series or movie was a pleasant one.
Snubs:
Helen Mirren for Paramount’s 1923
Despite being one of the biggest shows on the planet, Yellowstone (now in its fifth season) has been mostly ignored by Emmy voters. Still, many thought Mirren would break through for her role as the Dutton family matriarch in the series prequel 1923. Given that the actress already has four Emmys, an Oscar and a Tony, she probably won’t lose much sleep over it.
Elle Fanning for Hulu’s The Great
Fanning has been portraying a fictionalized version of 18-century Russian monarch Catherine the Great for three seasons now to both commercial and critical acclaim, but was not enough to woo Emmy voters this year.
Selena Gomez for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building
While the Steve Martin, Martin Short and Gomez-starring whodunnit has been a hit with both viewers and Emmy voters over its past three seasons, Gomez has yet to be recognized, despite being the lynchpin of the ensemble comedy.
Elizabeth Olsen for HBO’s Love & Death
The second limited series about real-life axe murderer Candy Montgomery (following 2022’s Candy starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey), only received one Emmy nod, for Jesse Plemons. There was nothing at all though for Elizabeth Olsen, who starred as Montgomery and was widely lauded for her performance.
Harry & Meghan (Netflix)
The popular docuseries about the Sussexes’ love story and subsequent departure from the royal family generated tons of headlines, but no love from the Television Academy.
Poker Face for Outstanding Comedy Series
Though lead Natasha Lyonne received a nod for her role as the memory-impaired, unwitting detective Charlie Cale, it’s surprising that the cameo-packed, Rian Johnson-created Peacock anthology series wasn’t nominated overall for its innovative, anthology-style storytelling that was truly a breath of fresh air this year.
For the full list of nominees see below:
Outstanding Drama Series:
Andor
Better Call Saul AMC
The Crown
House Of The Dragon
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey in Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki in Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne in The Handsmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase in The Old Man
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, Gene Takovic in Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate as Jen Harding in Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie in Poker Face
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader as Barry in Barry
Jason Segel as Jimmy in Shrinking
Martin Short as Oliver Putnam Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein in Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback as Dre in Swarm
Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce in Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in
Ali Wong as Amy Lau in Beef
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Taron Egerton as James Keene in Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon as George Jones in George & Tammy
Steven Yeun as Danny Cho in Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank in Barry
Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso
James Marsden as Himself in Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich in The Bear
Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau in Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso in The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch in Succession
Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso in Succession
Theo James as Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession
Alan Ruck as Connor Roy in Succession
Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller in The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård as Matsson in Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia in Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall in Black Bird
Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee as George Nakai in Beef
Ray Liotta as Big Jim Keene in Black Bird
Young Mazino as Paul Cho in Beef
Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore in Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear
Janelle James as Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams as Gaby in Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown
Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina in The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller in The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in Better Caul Saul
J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri in Succession
Simona Tabasco as Lucia in The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford as Irene Banerjee in Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello as Jordana Forster in Beef
Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman in Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis as Denise in Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone as Camila in Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever as Frankie in Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto in The Bear
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas in Only Murders In The Building
Pedro Pascal as Host of Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski in The Bear
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo in Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy in Succession
Lamar Johnson as Henry Burrell in The Last of Us
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini in Succession
Nick Offerman as Bill in The Last Of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard as Sam Burrell in The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso in Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson as Host of Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta in Abbott Elementary
Judith Light as Irene Smothers in Poker Face
Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone in Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter as Deborah in Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Hiam Abbass as Marcia in Succession
Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce in Succession
Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen in The Last of Us
Storm Reid as Riley Abel in The Last of Us
Anna Torv as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos in The Last of Us
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood in Succession
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger StadiumThe Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
For the complete list visit emmys.com.