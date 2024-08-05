It’s been decade since Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling last made an official public appearance together, and the longtime couple is rarely spotted out in public together. Over the weekend, though, all that changed when the famously private duo attended the 2024 Paris Olympic Games alongside their daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.

Mendes and Gosling were spotted in the crowd at the women’s artistic gymnastics uneven bars final on Sunday where Team USA’s Suni Lee earned a bronze medal. Mendes, for her part, channeled Parisian chic in a navy tea-length dress and classic stilettos. The star styled her hair in tousled bombshell waves and sported a pair of bold square sunglasses. Gosling veered towards the sportier end of the spectrum with his outfit. The Barbie actor wore a white tank top with a plaid shirt. He styled everything with black sunglasses and a green cap that featured the Olympic rings.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Mendes and Gosling were seen at the Equestrian Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle event which was held at the Chateau de Versailles. Mendes wore the same outfit as she did to the gymnastics final, but added on a straw hat. Gosling switched out his green hat for a white cap. It appears as though the couple’s daughters skipped out on the equestrian event which was also attended by Kendall Jenner.

Pierre Costabadie/Icon Sport via Getty Images

Mendes, who stepped back from acting in 2014 to focus on raising her daughters, and Gosling have kept their private life under the radar. After the 2024 Oscars, where Gosling was nominated in the Best Actor category, a source explained that the couple’s “most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second.”

“I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her,” Gosling told GQ last year. “And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”