Gillian Anderson has worn some very restricting costumes in her acting career. As the loathed Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, Anderson wore a bouffant wig so large it had its own moon. In the X-Files, FBI Special Agent Dana Scully’s clothes aren’t physically confining, but all those pantsuits and giant nylon coats attest to her inscrutable personality. But when it comes to Anderson’s own style, she embraces cheekily subtle sexiness: after all, her visible thong at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s party in 2001 is still a permanent fixture on our collective mood boards. Anderson has also revealed she has eschewed bras during the pandemic, and is touting the virtues of going top-commando.

“I don't wear a bra anymore. I don't wear a bra. I can't wear a bra. I can't, no. I can't,” said Anderson during an Instagram Live fan Q&A. She insisted that she will continue to not wear a bra, consequences be damned, even if “my breasts reach my belly button. I’m not wearing a bra. It’s just too fucking uncomfortable.”

Truer words have never been spoken, as the pandemic has shown us. Wearing a bra nowadays feels like a declarative statement that we’re leaving the house — which, even though hot girl summer is in full effect, going out still feels a bit, well, alien. Anderson herself now very much over entertaining any effort into style, stating that she’d wear her track pants and hoodie “every day,” because “I’m so lazy.”

Of course, looking like a goddess in lockdown gear is easy for Anderson. Still, if you’re considering scrapping your brassiere now that the pandemic is nearing its end, you’ll be in great company. You can watch her full Q&A below.