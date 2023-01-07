The White Lotus Cast Reunited at Louis Vuitton & W’s Awards Season Dinner
Haley Lu Richardson, Meghann Fahy, and the series’ music consultant Este Haim brought a slice of Sicily to the Hollywood Hills.
There’s no question that L.A. is the place to be during awards season—but on Friday, January 6, Louis Vuitton and W magazine threw an intimate, star-studded dinner party to drive the point home even further. Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s Nicolas Ghesqiuère and W’s editor in chief Sara Moonves were joined by Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Taylour Paige, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, Elle Fanning, Danielle Deadwyler, and many more stars for a candlelit soirée in the hills. Miranda Kerr and Li Jun Li embraced on the step and repeat, while Gerber and Butler relaxed and posed for photographer Greg Williams. Colman Domingo, Mia Goth, and Riley Keough were dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. As was Michelle Williams who caught up with editor at large Lynn Hirschberg ahead of dinner.
In addition to being a celebration of nearly every major actor in the awards conversation, the evening also turned out to be something of a reunion for one of the biggest television series of the year. The White Lotus stars Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson arrived in looks that wouldn’t be totally out of place in their characters’ wardrobes with Richardson opting for a colorful belted dress worn over a satin bra top and Fahy donning a an slick all-black ensemble. They were joined by the show’s music consultant Este Haim along with actor Federico Ferrante, who played Rocco (and is rumored to be dating Este Haim in real life).
The scene at last night’s dinner recalled the videos of The White Lotus cast partying together in Sicily while filming, which proliferated around the Internet following the hit show’s season finale. Fahy, Richardson, Haim, and Ferrante hit the dance floor with gusto, and Richardson (also known as her character, the divisive fashion plate, Portia) flashed her pearly whites at every opportunity. It’s clear this crew knows how to celebrate a big year. And what better time than awards season to put on your party shoes?