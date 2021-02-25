Emma Watson has long been one of Hollywood's most popular young stars. While many fell in love with her talent in the Harry Potter films, she earned critical and industry praise for her roles in Beauty and The Beast, The Bling Ring, and Little Women, where co-star Timothée Chalamet was completely starstruck by being on the same set as Watson. Still, she's kept a very low profile since Little Women was released in 2019, leading fans to speculate if she's decided to quit acting.

No, Watson is not retiring — she's just trying to take some well-deserved time off. Her agent Jason Weinberg told Entertainment Weekly that "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't." Previously, chatter about her impending retirement was stoked when the Daily Mail reported that her acting work has gone "dormant." In other words, she is not currently working on any new projects and is not in talks for projects down the road. Many took this as an indication that Watson is stepping away from acting completely.

The pandemic has certainly slowed down the pace of filming, but Watson appears to be taking a break for a different reason. She's been dating her boyfriend, Leo Robinton, for almost two years, and they both live in Los Angeles. Engagement rumors have been swirling since Watson was spotted with a tiny, delicate ring on that finger, but there's presently no confirmation of impending nuptials. Oh, she's also on the board of directors for the parent company of Gucci and Balenciaga.

In the meanwhile, let's all dial back the temperature and let Watson live her best life. She's been working on movies since she was a child, and with these uncertain times, it's impossible to predict what tomorrow will look like.