Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would like us to know that they are very much in love. They are so in love, in fact, that Affleck graciously allowed Lopez to work the Met Gala red carpet on her own. We appreciate it when men take a step back when they know they’d ruin a good picture. But Bennifer fans needn’t worry, because the newest old couple still proved they’re the still the hottest couple on the block, and shared a passionate kiss inside the museum.

Lopez wore a dramatic wood brown dress by Ralph Lauren, featuring her favorite dramatic plunge neckline and thigh-high slit silhouette. She accessorized with cowboy detailing — the yeehaw agenda was in full effect at this red carpet — including a holster-like leather belt, a wide-brim hat, and a feathered bag for saloon chic. Once inside, she met Affleck, where the two donned their masks and posed together for the cameras before settling in for a plant-based gourmet meal. And yes, they kissed while wearing their masks, which is admittedly cheesy, but these are cheesy times we’re living in! These lovebirds have survived so much in their years apart — they are absolutely allowed a moment of corny, COVID-safe affection.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue