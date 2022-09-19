The past few years have seen a rise in celebrity book clubs, with everyone from Kaia Gerber to Reese Witherspoon regularly assigning and discussing their fiction and nonfiction picks. You can rest assured that Kanye “Ye” West won’t be following in their footsteps—nor getting in close proximity to any book at all. In a new episode of the podcast Alo Mind Full, the rapper made a surprising reveal when host Danny Harris mentioned that West hadn’t read his favorite book. “When you said I hadn't read this book, I actually haven't read any book,” West said. (We’re going to guess he’s excluding the Bible.) “Reading is like eating brussels sprouts for me,” he continued. “And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

Before you get started on another Lea Michele-style conspiracy theory, we know that West is indeed literate. He routinely sends (and screenshots) lengthy text messages—and, ironically enough, he went on to share that he only reads the first and last sentences of the ones he gets in return. (You can hear his remarks beginning at the 3:30 minute mark below.)

For his sake, let’s hope that West is open to other types of reading material. He’s been flooded with legal documents ever since his bold move to terminate his 10-year partnership with Gap. If Queen Elizabeth II really did inspire him to “releas[e] all grudges,” it may be in his best interest to get started with Kim Kardashian; she’s actually been making progress with her goal to become of becoming a lawyer.