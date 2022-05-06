Kim Cattrall Had an Unexpected Sex and the City Reunion

Kim Cattrall has made it abundantly clear that she has not had the best relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker and many of the rest of those closely involved with the Sex and the City series and movies. So clear, in fact, that as she revealed in an interview with Variety this week, And Just Like That… executive producer Michael Patrick King didn’t even bother asking her to join the rest of the core cast in the HBO Max revival. And while one may have expected things to get a bit sticky when Cattrall ran into some of the top names in the SATC-verse at an event celebrating Variety’s “Power of Women” cover stories on Thursday, the 65-year-old actor looked perfectly happy to have a reunion. In fact, she arrived to the event alongside Patricia Field, the legendary costume designer behind Carrie and co.’s wardrobes.

Once inside, Cattrall and Field looked like the best of pals posing on the red carpet. They were soon joined by Candace Bushnell, the writer of the New York Observer column that the Sex and the City series was based on. (The author matched the flame-haired Field in a red dress by Markarian, while Cattrall opted for a black suit.) And at another point in the evening, the trio expanded their reunion to include Darren Star. Star was the creator of the SATC series, and is credited as such on AJLT, but has isn’t otherwise involved in the follow-up series. Instead, he’s busy on his newer show Emily in Paris.

Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall attend Variety’s 2022 “Power Of Women” event at the Glasshouse in New York City on May 5, 2022. Photo by Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Candace Bushnell, Patricia Field, and Kim Cattrall attend Variety’s 2022 “Power Of Women” event at the Glasshouse in New York City on May 5, 2022. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Cattrall didn’t just pose with her former colleagues. She went on to praise them in an interview with People, saying that “it mean[t] absolutely everything” for them to be there when she was honored by The Actors Fund. “We spent over 25 years of our lives together,” she continued, shouting out Field in particular. “I’m so used to her fluffing, and zhooshing, I was like, ‘I miss this! I miss you!’”

Darren Star, Kim Cattrall, Patricia Field, and Candace Bushnell attend Variety’s 2022 “Power Of Women” event at the Glasshouse in New York City on May 5, 2022. Photo by Cindy Ord via Getty Images

You may have noticed that there’s one thing all of those whom Cattrall mingled with on Thursday night have in common: Like Cattrall, none of them were involved with And Just Like That… As for how things would have played out if, say, SJP, had been present, we’ll never know. Any PR pro worthy of being graced by Samantha Jones’s presence would know better than to invite them.