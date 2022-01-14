Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have seemingly been in some sort of silent duel over the past few weeks, each trying to out-date each other with their new, younger companions. Kardashian is flaunting Pete Davidson and her new very non-billionaire, non-West lifestyle by hanging out in Staten Island, going to outlet malls, and eating at pizza joints. West, meanwhile, has a new muse to dress up in Uncut Gems actress, Julia Fox. It’s been fun to see the two exes battle it out as tabloids attempt to keep up, but now things are finally getting interesting, because we have a bit of an idea of how both Kardashian and West feel about each other’s new flings.

Unsurprisingly, between the couple, it’s Kardashian who seems to be a bit more chill about the situation, taking it all in stride. Fox has been outspoken about her love for the Kardashians and her firm place in the Keeping Up with the Kardashian fandom, and apparently Kim is flattered. “She appreciates that Julia admires her and her family,” a source told Page Six. “And would much rather prefer that over someone who is a hater.” Fair enough! Though maybe there’s a nice median between West dating a Kardashian hater and dating someone who once said they wanted the Kardashian/Jenners “to be my family,” which Fox once admitted on her podcast, Forbidden Fruit.

Anyway, West is apparently not taking the new situation as well, despite his full participation in this date-off with his ex-wife. If Kardashian speaks through anonymous sources to gossip columns, West speaks for himself. In a leaked clip of his new song with The Game, West raps, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” The snippet is from “My Life Was Never Eazy,” which is set to drop at 9PM on Friday.

The line is the first time West has directly mentioned the situation with Kardashian and Davidson, though Page Six reported last week that he is “clearly hurting” over his ex’s new man and is just dating Fox as “a ploy to get under ex Kim Kardashian’s skin.” If that is the case, it doesn’t seem to be working. She is too busy dating Davidson and who can be mad when their new romance involves pizza, ice cream, and not having your man dress you up like you’re a mannequin.