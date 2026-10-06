Kylie Jenner is taking her acting career to new, horrifying heights. The beauty mogul is set to star in and produce an upcoming bloody series at Hulu, tentatively titled Bachelorette Weekend, reports Deadline.

Jenner made her acting debut this year in Charli xcx’s mockumentary The Moment with a brief-but-memorable cameo. For three minutes, she played a satirized version of herself: a glowy, blissed-out billionaire who offset Charli’s insecure pop-star protagonist. Her performance received genuine acclaim, and it laid the groundwork for inevitable on-screen endeavours to come. After posting cryptic selfies holding scripts and telling Vanity Fair she “100 percent” wants to do more acting, Jenner’s next silver-screen effort has finally been revealed.

Here’s everything to know about Bachelorette Weekend.

What is the plot of Bachelorette Weekend?

The thriller series, as its title suggests, follows a girls’ weekend gone terribly wrong. During a pre-wedding getaway with friends, a bride-to-be (played by Jenner) is found dead in the pool. As her murderer looms large, all her bridesmaids become suspects. Jenner’s role has been described as the “North Star” of the series—acting as the guiding plot point that anchors the unfolding mystery.

Based on an unpublished book by Flora Collins, it is being adapted for TV by screenwriter Lauren Oliver and comes from Aaron Kaplan’s production company Kapital Entertainment.

Who else will be in Bachelorette Weekend?

Though the cast has yet to be announced, another big name is attached to the project: Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder will be executive producing the series alongside Jenner, though it does not seem as though she’ll be appearing on-screen.

Kardashian has been developing her own TV career over the years—with her starring in and executive producing Ryan Murphy’s contentious-but-buzzy lawyer drama All’s Fair—which drops its second season in November. With Kardashian forging the reality-TV-to-scripted-TV path that Jenner is now taking, she’s well-primed to coach her younger sister on set.

Has Bachelorette Weekend started filming?

The series is currently finalizing a streaming deal with Hulu and has not yet started filming. There is no release date as of yet, but check back here for updates as the series develops.