Margot Robbie’s Next Role? Kylie Minogue Has a Suggestion

There comes a time in nearly every pop icon’s career when the biopic rumor mill starts. And, usually, the first order of business is deciding who will step into their disco boots and star. Julia Garner has long been rumored for Madonna’s biopic (though there are conflicting reports on whether its been scrapped). Naomi Ackie just took on the role of Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. And who can forget Austin Butler as Elvis?

Well, it seems there is a new biopic to keep our eyes on, a pairing directly requested from a certain Australian pop star. Speaking to E! News, Kylie Minogue revealed that she wants Margot Robbie to take on the leading role of a potential film based on her career.

“Margot Robbie in my dreams,” the singer told the outlet when asked about who’d she tap as the biopic’s star. “She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure.”

Minogue and Robbie actually have a prior on-screen history together (sort of), so the ask is not totally out of reach. They both got their start on Australia’s long running soap opera Neighbours—Robbie between 2008 and 2011 and Minogue in the ‘80s. In fact, Minogue’s performance as “Charlene Robinson” helped established the show as an iconic part of Australian pop culture in the first place, so in a small way Robbie owes just a little bit to Minogue.

Robbie isn’t the only entertainer Minogue has hopes of working with, though. She mentioned Beyoncé and Rihanna as dream collaborators, saying, “Most collaborations I’ve done have come to me, so I haven’t had to make that decision. But whoever I work with, there’s always something to learn.”

The 55-year-old is experiencing something of a career renaissance, so the biopic would make perfect sense. Her song “Padam Padam” seemed to be the heartbeat of this summer, filling many a gay club and inspiring dozens of memes. It’s the lead single off of her upcoming record Tension, her 16th album in a career that has spanned nearly four decades. She also recently announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Hotel which kicks off in November.

“The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun,” Minogue said in a statement. “It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that.

“The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night — that’s what Voltaire is and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.”

Robbie, of course, is fresh off a career-defining role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. She undoubtedly has dozens of offers for potential roles to consider, but fingers crossed this one comes to fruition.