We already knew Dua Lipa had Madonna’s seal of approval. The Queen of Pop appeared on a remix of “Levitating” last year, and she is not one to pop up on just any artist’s song. At the time of the song’s release, there was no publicly available visual evidence that the two had ever even met face-to-face. It’s possible that they had, but we just hadn’t seen it before.

All of that changed today, as it appears both were in attendance for the hottest party for last night’s Fashion Awards in London. Though Madonna didn’t actually appear at the event, she was still a magnate for the crowd that did attend.

Uploading a photo dump on Instagram, Madonna, clad in a mostly black look save for bright red gloves, revealed that she partied afterwards with a who’s who of British fashion. The first slide, of course, is just a photo of Madonna alone, but swipe through and you’ll find that she posed for pictures with John Galliano, Winnie Harlow, make-up maven Isamaya Ffrench, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, photographer Mert Alas, reigning ‘It’ boy Evan Mock, and of course Lipa in the black Maximilian gown she wore on the red carpet. Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie was also by her side throughout the night.

In the photo with Lipa, Madonna seems especially excited. She has one fishnet-clad leg up in the air while the “Future Nostalgia” musician lounged nearby. Alas, enjoying a bottle of something, sits in between. Lucky boy.

The party apparently went down at the Chiltern Firehouse, the luxury hotel and restaurant owned by André Balazs. Madonna didn’t reveal much more about the party, but she did have one complaint: “Please hire a new DJ,” she wrote in the caption.