Margot Robbie Stays Up at Night Worried That She’s “Peaked”

There’s a part of us that wants someone like Margot Robbie to appear outwardly perfect and maintain pristine inner peace. If we find out that even a bonafide star and red carpet regular like Robbie is kept awake at night about job stress and imposter syndrome, what hope is there for the rest of us? Alas, it turns out that Robbie, too, is full of career anxiety, and worries that she might have “peaked” in Hollywood already.

“Honestly, this keeps me up at night,” The Suicide Squad star said in an interview with Fox. “I feel like I have peaked and maybe it’s all downhill from here.”

Every star quarterback of their high school football team that wasn’t recruited by a college team must be able to relate.

“Maybe I’m at the top and it can’t get any better,” Robbie added. “I hope that’s not the case because I still feel like I have a lot to give and there are still a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I’m just going to keep climbing as long as I can.”

Robbie’s ascent in Hollywood has been rather dramatic. It was less than a decade ago when she put in her stint on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbors. She arrived in America to take a role on the short-lived NBC drama Pan Am. In 2013, she booked a breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, and suddenly she was everywhere. Since then, she’s garnered two Oscar nominations, is a fan favorite in one of the major superhero cinematic universes, and has begun to make moves as a producer as well. Her immediate dance card is enviably full too. Next up, she’ll appear in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, David O. Russell’s untitled film, and, of course, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Peaked? When you’ve convinced Greta Gerwig to not only direct a film about Barbie but also get Noah Baumbach to co-write it as well? Not everyone can say they’ve done that.

Still, Hollywood can be a cruel town where one finds themselves out of favor just as quickly as they were welcomed in. Still, we’re pretty sure Robbie has a long career ahead of her. There could be an entire Barbie cinematic universe when you think about it. In the meantime, while we’re all laying in bed tonight coming down from career anxiety we can think, “Wow, I’m being sooooo Margot Robbie right now.”