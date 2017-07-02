Style Evolution

Margot Robbie Is Not A Fan of Boring Dresses

Margot Robbie has her very own red carpet pose: a slight lean to the left and backwards, hip cocked to the right, hand at her waist. Since her big-screen breakthrough in 2013's Wolf of Wall Street, she's owned the red carpet, appearing at the Oscars, the Golden Globes, and every premiere in between in top fashion form. Designers have taken note; Calvin Klein dressed her for the latest Met Gala, she stars in his latest campaign, and she appeared front row at his Fall 2016 show, while she's worn Gucci several times already for her most recent press tour for The Legend of Tarzan. She might be a relative newcomer to American audiences (she appeared in more than 300 episodes of soap hit Neighbors back in her homeland of Australia), having only struck it big three years ago, but she's made up for lost time in looks by Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler, Isabel Marant, and more. Oh, and she's a lady who knows how to accessorize. See Margot Robbie's best red carpet and front row looks, here.
Credit
Margot Robbie in Rosetta Getty in New York, New York, August 2016.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
1/20

Margot Robbie in Rosetta Getty in New York, New York, August 2016.

James Devaney/GC Images
2/20

Margot Robbie in Elie Saab in New York, New York, July 2016.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
3/20

Margot Robbie in Gucci in New York, New York, July 2016.

James Devaney/GC Images
4/20

Margot Robbie in Altuzarra in New York, New York, July 2016.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
5/20

Margot Robbie in Marc Jacobs at the Night of the Stars event in New York, New York, October 2014.

George Pimentel/WireImage
6/20

Margot Robbie in Gucci at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 2014.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
7/20

Margot Robbie in a Blumarine jumpsuit and Alexander McQueen coat at a special screening of Focus in London, England, February 2015.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
8/20

Margot Robbie in Saint Laurent at the 87th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 2015.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
9/20

Margot Robbie in Christian Dior at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 2015.

Brian Killian/WireImage
10/20

Margot Robbie front row at Givenchy in New York, New York, September 2015.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
11/20

Margot Robbie front row at Calvin Klein in New York, New York, February 2016.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic
12/20

Margot Robbie in Tom Ford at the 88th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 2016.

Venturelli/FilmMagic
13/20

Margot Robbie in Calvin Klein at the Met Gala for "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in New York, New York, May 2016.

C Flanigan/Getty Images
14/20

Margot Robbie in Isabel Marant at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 2016.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
15/20

Margot Robbie in Gucci at the premiere of The Legend of Tarzan in Hollywood, California, June 2016.

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
16/20

Margot Robbie in Proenza Schouler at a photocall for The Legend of Tarzan in London, England, July 2016.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
17/20

Margot Robbie in Miu Miu at the European premiere of The Legend of Tarzan in London, England, July 2016.

Jemal Countess
18/20
Dimitrios Kambouris
19/20
David M Benett
20/20

Keywords

Margot RobbieMiu MiuThe Legend Of TarzanGucciCalvin KleinTom FordLouis VuittonElie SaabRosetta GettyRed CarpetFront RowGivenchyIsabel Marant