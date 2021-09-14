What’s more fun than watching the fashion parade down the Met Gala red carpet? Honestly, waiting for the memes to parade through our Twitter feed. It’s no mistake that the Met Gala has risen to new levels of pop-culture prominence in the age of social media. It’s not an actually televised event broadcast into every American home after all. It’s slowly just become a night where everyone who loves fashion or celebrity culture decides to log on to the internet en masse and have their say about what the attendees wore.

While this year's theme of, broadly, “American Fashion,” wasn’t immediately as intriguing nor inherently as meme-able as 2019’s edition celebrating the concept of “Camp,” that didn’t stop the internet from doing its best work. Kim Kardashian’s latest gimp suit got tons of attention, as did Frank Ocean’s fake alien baby. For better or worse, Cara Delevingne and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s text-based outfits lent themselves to instant meme-dom. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz and Tessa Thompson somehow became the new White Lotus teens. Plus, Grimes’s sword and Kim Petras’s horse head were pretty much made to cause a stir. Here, the best memes from fashion’s biggest night.

Kim Kardashian’s Silhouette Stunting

Frank Ocean’s Alien Baby

AOC and Cara Delevingne’s Statement Text

Zoë Kravitz and Tessa Thompson as White Lotus Teens

Grimes’s Sword

Kim Petras Horsing Around

Fake Attendees

Yes, for whatever reason, its become a tradition in and of itself to Photoshop fake Met Gala entrances.

And Of Course, Some Self Reflection on Everyone Watching At Home