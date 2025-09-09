Inside the Biggest Parties of New York Fashion Week Spring 2026

There’s no doubt that New York Fashion Week is all about the clothes, the shows, and the celebrity spectacle. But this is NYC we’re talking about, and a celebration of fashion and artistry would not be complete without some big nights out. With NYFW’s spring 2026 season running from September 11-16 comes a rush of VIP dinners, soirées uptown, strategically scheduled galas, runway show after parties, and bonafide ragers for those daring enough to go to Bushwick on the late-night (for the Luar show or otherwise). This season’s fetes started early, as has become the NYFW standard—with Miu Miu throwing an It girl-filled parlor party for the launch of their new fragrance Miutine on Friday, September 5. The events are still rolling in—so check back here often as we follow the biggest and buzziest celeb-filled parties of New York Fashion Week spring 2026.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images On Monday, September 8—three days before fashion week was officially set to begin—the pop star Tyla could be found walking Pandora’s pink carpet in New York City for the jewelry brand’s new Talisman collection. The night prior, Tyla was given the Best Afrobeats award for her song “Push 2 Start” at the MTV VMAs. At the party, she wore baubles from the Pandora collection, which features coin motifs and, of course, plenty of charms.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images FKA Twigs performed at the party, which was held at The Halo in Long Island City.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Alex Consani, Meg Stalter, Ciara, and many more were in attendance.

Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images Walking through the doors of the Twenty Two New York Hotel on Friday night and immediately spotting Chloë Sevigny in head-to-toe Miu Miu only means one thing: New York Fashion Week is fast approaching. While the first runway shows were still a few days away, Miu Miu kicked things off early by throwing a bash to celebrate the global launch of their new fragrance, Miutine, on September 5.

Getty/Dimitrious Kambouris Laura Harrier led a parade of It girls, which included Paloma Elsesser, Lola Tung, Zaya Wade, Emma Chamberlain, Lori Harvey, Amelia Gray, Ziwe, and Sunday Rose. But what else would you expect from a Miu Miu shindig?