North West may only be ten years old, but she already has that Kardashian urge to build an empire of her own. Well, sort of. In a new interview with i-D, North laid out her hobbies (which include singing, performing, shopping, and basketball which she calls a “lifestyle”) and her master plan on how she expects to support her artistic passions.

“I’m going to do art on the side,” North said, explaining that her main hustles will be rap and basketball when she gets older. “When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive.”

While, yes, nearly every ten year old has dubious plans for their future professions, it’s clear North has inherited that Kardashian-West entrepreneurial spirit. Kim has showcased her daughter’s paintings in the past—and scolded media outlets who doubted the authenticity of the works—which include impressive landscape drawings and a portrait of rapper Ice Spice. North also added that she is “Going to make artwork that I sell.” Hopefully, she won’t get into the NFT business like some of her family members.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it’s not like she needed much help due to her famous lineage, but North has already established herself as a child prodigy. The pre-teen has accompanied her mom everywhere from Paris Fashion Week to the Met Gala (they also share a chaotic TikTok account) and famously performed an original song at her dad’s Yeezy fashion show where she recited the lyrics, “what are those, they are clothes.”

Speaking of Yeezy, it’s possible that one of North’s aspirations may cause some tension between her parents. In addition to her artwork, she explained that “Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.” Whew—perhaps, given her passion for basketball, maybe North was the architect behind Kim’s new partnership with the NBA?

It’s also pretty clear that North is taking cues from, well, herself. Despite saying that she wants to inherit “My mom’s clothes and my dad’s clothes,” she styled and did her own edges for the i-D shoot, and simply stated that her style icon is “Me.”