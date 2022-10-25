When Patricia Field walked onto the And Just Like That... season two set in New York City on Monday, she was welcomed back with open arms. “One of the photographers was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so excited you’re back on set,’” a source told Page Six of the paparazzi who perpetual surround the production. But Field had no idea what they were talking about.

“I’m not on set,” she reportedly responded. “I don’t know what movie this is.” Yes, in a weird synchronicity, when Field was leaving lunch with a friend on Monday, she accidentally stumbled onto the AJLT set, without any knowledge of what she was walking into. Luckily, the Emmy-winning costume designer was elated when she found out. “What a great coincidence and surprise indeed!” she told Page Six. When the show’s creator, Michael Patrick King learned about the impromptu visitor, he rushed right over, and the pair snapped a photo for the camera.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While Field was the head costume designer and stylist behind the original show, she did not come back for the reboot because of her busy schedule working on Emily in Paris, the latest show from Darren Star, SatC’s original creator who isn’t directly involved in the sequel series. Instead, Molly Rogers, who worked alongside Field throughout Sex and the City’s run, has taken over the reigns. Field has been supportive of the reboot, but also publicly supported her longtime friend Kim Cattrall online following news that the actress would not to participate in AJLT after making her disinterest in the franchise very clear. Field told Page Six last year that she would “love to do a show” with Cattrall in the future.

And while she remains close with Cattrall, he relationship with Cynthia Nixon seems to be struggling slightly. Back in December 2021, Field took the opportunity to speak about her time on SATC, telling the Sunday Times she “liked some of it, but not all of it.” Apparently, it was Nixon who caused the most issues for the designer. “Sarah Jessica thinks she knows everything, and she does. Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything, and she doesn't,” Field said. “Even today, when I speak with Molly, it's about Cynthia. I say, ‘I remember what you are going through.’”

So, while Field’s serendipitous set visit was likely a joyous occasion, it may have been met with a tad bit of tension as well. No word on whether Nixon or Parker were around when Field stumbled by, but if they were, they opted to not take photos with their old coworker.