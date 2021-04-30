There was no question that the stars of Pose would deliver—and then some—on the red carpet of its final season 3 premiere. And on Thursday night in New York City, they did just that, starting of course with Billy Porter. It’s difficult to overstate the impact the FX series has had since its premiere in 2018. Co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals assembled the largest cast of transgender actors to appear in a scripted TV series, and plenty more crew members behind the scenes. That was just the beginning of its history-making run. Porter became the first openly gay Black man nominated and awarded a leading acting Emmy, and executive producer Janet Mock became the first openly transgender woman of color to write and direct an episode of TV. Set in early 1990s New York City, Pose centers around the ballroom community dominated by the vet Elektra Abundance Wintour (Dominique Jackson) and up-and-coming Evangelistas (including Indya Moore, who credits the show with saving their life). Like all the rest—except for Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband, who kept it simple in a black tux—Moore didn’t come to play on Thursday. They opted for the gold Saint Laurent couture bra that Claude Lalanne cast off a bust of the supermodel Veruschka in 1969, which is enjoying something of a moment as of late. See their full look alongside all the rest, here.

