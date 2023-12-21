It appears as though Thanksgiving truffle potatoes aren’t the only thing bringing the blended Evangelista-Hayek Pinault family together. On Thursday, Salma Hayek shared a rare glimpse into her relationship with Linda Evangelista as she implored her Instagram followers to check out the latter’s coffee table book for the Holidays.

“For all of you wondering what to give for Christmas presents, I have the perfect one,” Hayek began. “This amazing book, Linda by Steven Meisel. It is the perfect gift for absolutely everyone, especially if you like photography, fashion, or if you just like my Linda,” she added before embracing the legendary supermodel.

Hayek is the step mother to Evangelista’s 17-year-old son Augustin James. The supermodel welcomed her only child with Hayek’s current husband, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, in 2006. She dated the fashion executive between 2005 and 2006 after a previous marriage to Gérald Marie but has since professed that she is simply “not interested” in dating.

Hayek married Pinault in 2009 around two years after the couple welcomed their 16-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma. The actress is also step-mom to Mathilde and François Pinault, who are from the CEO's first marriage to Dorothée Lepère. Like another very famous blended family—á la Paltrow, Martin, and Johnson—it appears as though Hayek and Evangelista have maintained a healthy relationship over the years.

Back in 2021, Hayek shared a vacation photo with Augustin on Instagram, to which Evangelista replied two heart emojis. The actress also appeared with both teens at her side for this year’s Time100 Gala. During an August interview with Vogue, Evangelista provided rare insight into her relationship with Augustin, whom she refers to as Augie, and recalled a heartwarming antidote about Hayek.

“I was sick,” Evangelista told the publication. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner,” adding that Hayek “Spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving, I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.‘ And poof, she was here.”