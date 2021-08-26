Sarah Paulson’s Most Dramatic American Horror Story Transformations

Photo by Mona Kuhn, styled by Patrick Mackie. Hair by Dennis Gots for Kerastase at The Wall Group; Makeup by Jo StrettelL for Lancome at Tracey Mattingly.
There’s a reason why it’s long felt impossible to keep track of Sarah Paulson’s characters in American Horror Story: As of Wednesday night’s premiere of its 10th season, Double Feature, the actor’s relationship with the FX anthology series and its creator, Ryan Murphy, will have stretched a full decade. It all started back in 2011, when Paulson, then a longtime working actor but not yet a household name, portrayed the medium Billie Dean Howard in season 1, Murder House. She’s appeared in all but one of the nine seasons since—an accomplishment only matched by Evan Peters. (She even stars in another Murphy series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, that premieres in just two weeks.) You’d be forgiven for not realizing as much in some of the years throughout. Paulson and Murphy seem to have found delight in altering her appearance, a hallmark of the series—to the point that it once took 15 hours for the actor to film a single scene. Revisit her most notable transformations, and get a glimpse at her most recent, here.