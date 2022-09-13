Selena Gomez Snuck Into the 2022 Emmys at the Very Last Minute

Selena Gomez was already fully established before Only in the Murders in the Building, but the Hulu show has brought her to another level. So it came as a surprise when the 30-year-old was mysteriously absent from Monday night’s Emmys; after all, her producer role has been key, and the series is up for 17 awards. In fact, if you were looking away from your screen, you would have thought she skipped out when host Kenan Thompson neglected to mention her in a shoutout to her seatmates and costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. (Both are up for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.)

Jus when it seemed like Gomez had denied us a red carpet moment, she ended up rushing into the ceremony at the very last minute. What’s more, she eventually took center stage. The actor showcased the show’s star trio’s unlikely chemistry when presenting the Variety Talk Series award (which ended up going to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver). “You know what I love about working with theses guys?,” Gomez said upon taking the stage, then paused. “No paparazzi. Ever.” It gets better: When Bowen Yang came onstage to present the next category, he joked that tuning into Only Murders is “like watching Lady Gaga care of two Tony Bennetts.”

Gomez joined the many who’ve embraced white for the evening in a sequined halter top dress, adding a pop of color in the form of emerald green earrings. Whether or not you prefer the many coats she’s worn as the podcaster Mabel, you can’t deny that Gomez has the range.