Selena Gomez Declares the End of Sucking in Your Stomach

Selena Gomez has been making the most of her TikTok account in 2022. Whereas she has such a fraught relationship with Instagram that she doesn’t even know her password (and once quit it for months), the Only Murders in the Building star has been posting video after video and even jumping into the comments on her new app of choice. Evidently, Gomez has found TikTok enjoyable enough that she didn’t even want to unplug while on vacation in Positano with Andrea Iervolino, the Italian who produced her 2016 film In Dubious Battle.

The clip—which finds Gomez reclining on a yacht in a brightly colored one-piece swimsuit by La’Mariette—is set to a TikTok sound originally posted by @unwinewithtashak. “Suck it in,” a voice says, at which point Gomez lip syncs the person’s riposte: “I’m not sucking shit in. Real stomachs is coming the fuck back, okay?” To double down on her point, she says the last words while caressing her middle. It’s not the first time Gomez has used the platform to advocate for body positivity: Back in April, she posted another video declaring “bitch, I’m perfect the way I am.”

Gomez’s TikTok experience hasn’t been all fun and games. The so-called Belieber fanbase has repeatedly jumped into her comments to compare her to her ex Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey—and neither Gomez nor Hailey has been having it. In fact, the latter recently posted a rather iconic video literally begging her fellow TikTokers to leave her alone.