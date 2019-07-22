It’s hard to believe that, as of this Thursday, Selena Gomez is 29. The former Disney star has been seemingly everywhere for more than a decade now, starting all the way back with her breakout role in The Wizards of Waverly Place. That Selena—along with the one long tied to Justin Bieber—seems ages back. (As does the then entirely benign decision to wear Marchesa, as Gomez did in her teens.) All that is in part thanks to her appearances on many a red carpet: She stepped into her twenties, for example, in a series of relatively edgy looks, from a gold Atelier Versace bustier to a low-cut Louis Vuitton gown made of leather. Fast forward to her social media comeback and first starring role in a scripted series since 2012, and the pop star, actor, and newfound beauty mogul has made her public appearances even more can’t-miss. In honor of Gomez’s birthday, revisit her illustrious style evolution here.

August 2008 Just 16 at the time, Gomez was only one year into Wizards of Waverly Place when she wore this toga-like Marchesa gown to the 2008 American Latino Media Awards.

October 2009 A year later, Gomez experimented with red lipstick and shorter hemlines at the 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards.

March 2010 Doing her duty as a Disney star, Gomez showed up at the Kids’ Choice Awards in a cheery yellow dress and a casual braid.

November 2011 This semi-sheer Marchesa was just the first of nine outfits that night, which had Gomez hosting the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards.

September 2012 Gomez may have worn more fabric—and Atelier Versace fabric at that—to the Spring Breakers premiere at the 2012 Venice Film Festival than in the entire film.

January 2013 Again in strapless Atelier Versace, Gomez switched into this metallic dress to party after the 2013 Golden Globes.

August 2013 Gomez’s appearance at MTV’S 2013 Video Music Awards proved her Atelier Versace gowns got more ambitious over the years.

October 2014 Gomez switched it up with slick hair and Dior at a screening of her 2014 film Rudderless.

May 2015 Gomez brought a couple of tassles with her to the “China: Through The Looking Glass” edition of the Met Gala.

November 2015 Gomez wore a sparklier riff on wine red to the 2015 American Music Awards.

January 2016 Gomez started off the new year in red leather Louis Vuitton (and alongside the house’s designer, Nicolas Ghesquière) at a UNICEF gala.

February 2016 The color again popped up on Gomez at the 58th annual Grammy Awards.

February 2016 Gomez straightened her hair and sparkled in Louis Vuitton at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

May 2016 Gomez’s Louis Vuitton dress at the 2016 edition of the Met Gala featured a sculpted leather bralette.

November 2016 Gomez wore a whole lot of Prada to the 2016 American Music Awards.

March 2017 Gomez entered her 13 Reasons Why era in a shimmery Oscar de la Renta minidress.

May 2017 Gomez’s look at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” edition of the Met Gala was all about her hot pink eyeshadow.

September 2017 Gomez accented her turtleneck dress with a crocodile clutch at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of “Icons by Carine Roitfeld.”

November 2017 Gomez nodded to another of her longtime fashion relationships with a motorcycle jacket-inspired Coach dress at the 2017 American Music Awards.

December 2017 Gomez piled on the frills at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.

May 2018 Gomez was far from thrilled by how her 2018 Met Gala look photographed: She later captioned a video of herself running away from the camera with “Me when I saw my pictures from MET” on Instagram.

May 2019 Naturally, Gomez went with Louis Vuitton for the opening ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

May 2019 The off-shoulder mini-dress Gomez then wore to a festival dinner was also by Louis Vuitton.

May 2019 Gomez kept it comfy in a matching Chanel ensemble while doing press for her film The Dead Don’t Die.

June 2019 Gomez’s choice of Celine LBD for the New York premiere of The Dead Don’t Die came complete with several birds’ worth of feathers.

November 2019 Gomez joined Kristen Stewart and Timothée Chalamet in embracing the chartreuse trend at the 2019 American Music Awards.

November 2019 Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images Selena Gomez twinned with her Frozen 2 costar Gracie Teefey at the film’s Hollywood premiere.

November 2019 Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Gomez went with an autumnal color scheme at the ACLU Annual Bill of Rights dinner.

January 2020 Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Gomez stayed warmed in Givenchy haute couture at the Los Angeles premiere of Dolittle.

February 2020 Photo by Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images Gomez returned to an off-the-shoulder silhouette at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards.