It’s hard to believe that, as of this Thursday, Selena Gomez is 29. The former Disney star has been seemingly everywhere for more than a decade now, starting all the way back with her breakout role in
The Wizards of Waverly Place. That Selena—along with the one long tied to Justin Bieber—seems ages back. (As does the then entirely benign decision to wear Marchesa, as Gomez did in her teens.) All that is in part thanks to her appearances on many a red carpet: She stepped into her twenties, for example, in a series of relatively edgy looks, from a gold Atelier Versace bustier to a low-cut Louis Vuitton gown made of leather. Fast forward to her social media comeback and first starring role in a scripted series since 2012, and the pop star, actor, and newfound beauty mogul has made her public appearances even more can’t-miss. In honor of Gomez’s birthday, revisit her illustrious style evolution here.
Just 16 at the time, Gomez was only one year into
Wizards of Waverly Place when she wore this toga-like Marchesa gown to the 2008 American Latino Media Awards.
A year later, Gomez experimented with red lipstick and shorter hemlines at the 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards.
Doing her duty as a Disney star, Gomez showed up at the Kids’ Choice Awards in a cheery yellow dress and a casual braid.
This semi-sheer Marchesa was just the first of nine outfits that night, which had Gomez hosting the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Gomez may have worn more fabric—and Atelier Versace fabric at that—to the
Spring Breakers premiere at the 2012 Venice Film Festival than in the entire film.
Again in strapless Atelier Versace, Gomez switched into this metallic dress to party after the 2013 Golden Globes.
Gomez’s appearance at MTV’S 2013 Video Music Awards proved her Atelier Versace gowns got more ambitious over the years.
Gomez switched it up with slick hair and Dior at a screening of her 2014 film
Rudderless.
Gomez brought a couple of tassles with her to the “China: Through The Looking Glass” edition of the Met Gala.
Gomez wore a sparklier riff on wine red to the 2015 American Music Awards.
Gomez started off the new year in red leather Louis Vuitton (and alongside the house’s designer, Nicolas Ghesquière) at a UNICEF gala.
The color again popped up on Gomez at the 58th annual Grammy Awards.
Gomez straightened her hair and sparkled in Louis Vuitton at the 2016
Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Gomez’s Louis Vuitton dress at the 2016 edition of the Met Gala featured a sculpted leather bralette.
Gomez wore a whole lot of Prada to the 2016 American Music Awards.
Gomez entered her
13 Reasons Why era in a shimmery Oscar de la Renta minidress.
Gomez’s look at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” edition of the Met Gala was all about her hot pink eyeshadow.
Gomez accented her turtleneck dress with a crocodile clutch at the
Harper’s Bazaar celebration of “Icons by Carine Roitfeld.”
Gomez nodded to another of her longtime fashion relationships with a motorcycle jacket-inspired Coach dress at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Gomez piled on the frills at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.
Gomez was
far from thrilled by how her 2018 Met Gala look photographed: She later captioned a video of herself running away from the camera with “Me when I saw my pictures from MET” on Instagram.
Naturally, Gomez went with Louis Vuitton for the opening ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
The off-shoulder mini-dress Gomez then wore to a festival dinner was also by Louis Vuitton.
Gomez kept it comfy in a matching Chanel ensemble while doing press for her film
The Dead Don’t Die.
Gomez’s choice of Celine LBD for the New York premiere of
The Dead Don’t Die came complete with several birds’ worth of feathers. Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Selena Gomez twinned with her
Frozen 2 costar Gracie Teefey at the film’s Hollywood premiere. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Gomez went with an autumnal color scheme at the ACLU Annual Bill of Rights dinner.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Gomez stayed warmed in Givenchy haute couture at the Los Angeles premiere of
Dolittle. Photo by Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
Gomez returned to an off-the-shoulder silhouette at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards.
Photo by Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
As a blonde in bold Bottega Veneta, Gomez made a statement two times over at Global Citizen’s “Concert to Reunite the World” in support of vaccination efforts.