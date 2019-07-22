Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight since she was just a wee tot on Barney & Friends, meaning we’ve pretty much seen the actress grow up from overalls to couture gowns. It was her time on the Disney show The Wizards of Waverly Place, though, that turned Gomez into a household name, giving her access to some of the biggest designers since she was just a teen.

So, by the time the actress hit her 20s, she was already a red carpet staple, showing up in everything from sultry Versace minis to romantic Vera Wang gowns. Throughout the years, the actress has gone through an edgy phase, a Coach phase (thanks to a partnership), and a phase when she hardly wore a dress that didn’t sparkle. Now, as the star of the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building and the founder of her own brand, Rare Beauty, Gomez’s red carpet style is still evolving with every appearance. Below, a look back at Selena Gomez’s most memorable red carpet moments.

2023: Academy Museum Gala MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images The singer was a vision in Valentino for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in this dramatic black gown that finished off with statement silver details.

2023: Rare Impact Fund Benefit Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gomez’s embellished halter neck Valentino gown was just one of three show-stopping looks she slipped into to host her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

2023: MTV Video Music Awards Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Gomez sizzled in this flashy Oscar de la Renta number for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

2023: Golden Globes Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez took to the red carpet in a regal purple gown with voluminous sleeves from Valentino.

2022: Only Murders in the Building Season Two Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gomez brought the sparkle in this sequin-covered, cutout Michael Kors dress for the Only Murders in the Building season two premiere.

2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez’s Oscar de la Renta black column dress with puffed sleeves stole the show at the SAG Awards in 2022.

2020: Hollywood Beauty Awards Photo by Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images The Rare Beauty founder returned to an off-the-shoulder silhouette with this pale pink Patou mini dress at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards.

2020: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Having fun with color, Gomez opted for a chartreuse strapless Versace mini dress for the 2020 American Music Awards.

2019: Cannes Film Festival Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gomez attended the opening ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in a Louis Vuitton two-piece look complete with a bustier top and quilted skirt.

2018: Met Gala Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez was far from thrilled by how her 2018 Met Gala Coach dress photographed: She later captioned a video of herself running away from the camera with “Me when I saw my pictures from MET” on Instagram.

2017: Fashion Awards Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Giving off chic prairie girl vibes, Gomez attended the 2017 Fashion Awards in a frilled Coach dress with a lace hem.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images This romantic slip dress from Coach was perfectly contrasted by Gomez’s hot pink eyeshadow at the Met Gala in 2017.

2016: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The bright color and exaggerated silhouette of this Prada dress made it quite the showstopper at the 2016 American Music Awards.

2016: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Gomez’s Louis Vuitton dress at the 2016 edition of the Met Gala featured a sculpted leather bralette and combat boots.

2016: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Calvin Klein had the honor of putting Gomez in this sequin, cutout dress for the 2016 Grammy Awards.

2015: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white Vera Wang gown with a keyhole cutout and slight train, Gomez attended the “China: Through The Looking Glass” edition of the Met Gala.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gomez brought a bit of edge to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in this long-sleeved, black Louis Vuitton gown.

2014: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez went sleek and simple in this wine-hued, Diane von Furstenberg gown at the 2014 Met Gala.

2013: Video Music Awards Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This Atelier Versace dress for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards is still one of Gomez’s best looks to date.

2011: American Music Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez stole the show with this slinky, champagne-colored Giorgio Armani gown at the 2011 American Music Awards.

2011: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Making her red carpet debut with her now ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, Gomez attended the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in a red Dolce & Gabbana dress.

2010: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Doing her duty as a Disney star, Gomez showed up to the Kids’ Choice Awards in a cheery yellow Christian Cota chiffon dress and a casual braid.

2008: American Latino Media Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Sixteen at the time, Gomez was only one year into Wizards of Waverly Place when she wore this empire-waist Marchesa gown to the 2008 American Latino Media Awards