Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight since she was just a wee tot on
Barney & Friends, meaning we’ve pretty much seen the actress grow up from overalls to couture gowns. It was her time on the Disney show The Wizards of Waverly Place, though, that turned Gomez into a household name, giving her access to some of the biggest designers since she was just a teen .
So, by the time the actress hit her 20s, she was already a red carpet staple, showing up in everything from sultry Versace minis to romantic Vera Wang gowns. Throughout the years, the actress has gone through an edgy phase, a Coach phase (thanks to a partnership), and a phase when she hardly wore a dress that didn’t sparkle. Now, as the star of the hit Hulu show
Only Murders in the Building and the founder of her own brand, Rare Beauty , Gomez’s red carpet style is still evolving with every appearance. Below, a look back at Selena Gomez’s most memorable red carpet moments.
2023: Academy Museum Gala
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images
The singer was a vision in Valentino for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in this dramatic black gown that finished off with statement silver details.
2023: Rare Impact Fund Benefit
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gomez’s embellished halter neck Valentino gown was just one of three
show-stopping looks she slipped into to host her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit.
2023: MTV Video Music Awards
Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Gomez sizzled in this flashy Oscar de la Renta number for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Nominated for her work in
Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez took to the red carpet in a regal purple gown with voluminous sleeves from Valentino.
2022:
Only Murders in the Building Season Two Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gomez brought the sparkle in this sequin-covered, cutout Michael Kors dress for the
Only Murders in the Building season two premiere.
2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gomez’s Oscar de la Renta black column dress with puffed sleeves stole the show at the SAG Awards in 2022.
2020: Hollywood Beauty Awards
Photo by Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
The Rare Beauty founder returned to an off-the-shoulder silhouette with this pale pink Patou mini dress at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards.
2020: American Music Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Having fun with color, Gomez opted for a chartreuse strapless Versace mini dress for the 2020 American Music Awards.
2019: Cannes Film Festival
Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gomez attended the opening ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in a Louis Vuitton two-piece look complete with a bustier top and quilted skirt.
Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gomez was
far from thrilled by how her 2018 Met Gala Coach dress photographed: She later captioned a video of herself running away from the camera with “Me when I saw my pictures from MET” on Instagram. Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Giving off chic prairie girl vibes, Gomez attended the 2017 Fashion Awards in a frilled Coach dress with a lace hem.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
This romantic slip dress from Coach was perfectly contrasted by Gomez’s hot pink eyeshadow at the Met Gala in 2017.
2016: American Music Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The bright color and exaggerated silhouette of this Prada dress made it quite the showstopper at the 2016 American Music Awards.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Gomez’s Louis Vuitton dress at the 2016 edition of the Met Gala featured a sculpted leather bralette and combat boots.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Calvin Klein had the honor of putting Gomez in this sequin, cutout dress for the 2016 Grammy Awards.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing a white Vera Wang gown with a keyhole cutout and slight train, Gomez attended the “China: Through The Looking Glass” edition of the Met Gala.
2015:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gomez brought a bit of edge to the
Vanity Fair Oscar party in this long-sleeved, black Louis Vuitton gown . Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gomez went sleek and simple in this wine-hued, Diane von Furstenberg gown at the 2014 Met Gala.
Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
This Atelier Versace dress for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards is still one of Gomez’s best looks to date.
2011: American Music Awards
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Gomez stole the show with this slinky, champagne-colored Giorgio Armani gown at the 2011 American Music Awards.
2011:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Making her red carpet debut with her now ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, Gomez attended the 2011
Vanity Fair Oscar party in a red Dolce & Gabbana dress.
2010: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
Doing her duty as a Disney star, Gomez showed up to the Kids’ Choice Awards in a cheery yellow Christian Cota chiffon dress and a casual braid.
2008: American Latino Media Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Sixteen at the time, Gomez was only one year into
Wizards of Waverly Place when she wore this empire-waist Marchesa gown to the 2008 American Latino Media Awards
This article was originally published on
July 22, 2019