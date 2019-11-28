Why is it that most Thanksgiving movies tell such depressing stories? Isn’t this the holiday that comes with considerably less pressure (no gifts!) and lots of delicious food? Whatever the reason, all of that onscreen dysfunction does serve a purpose: it makes you feel better about your own nutty relatives.

The original Gossip Girl understood this (and so does the reboot, for that matter), making sure to always give us the most chaotic, messy, dramatic Thanksgiving-centric episodes each season. But when it comes to film, there haven’t been too many movies that dare broach the topic of gathering around the table with the turkey. Sure, there are movies that were released in the fall that you can watch at Thanksgiving (looking at you, Michael Clayton), but if you’re looking for movies that are about Thanksgiving, you might be hard pressed to find them. That being said, you can look no further because here, we’ve compiled seven Thanksgiving-themed films to watch while avoiding IRL family drama.

Pieces of April

Since we are in the midst of a Katie Holmes resurgence, you might as well watch her criminally underrated performance as the titular character in Pieces of April, a 2003 Sundance favorite from Peter Hedges (father of Lucas Hedges). In an attempt to reconnect with her estranged family—played by Oliver Platt, Patricia Clarkson, Alison Pill, and John Gallagher Jr.—April invites her parents and siblings to travel from suburban Pennsylvania to her home on the Lower East Side for Thanksgiving dinner with her new boyfriend (played by Derek Luke), only for her oven to break just hours before they arrive.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

The Humans

Based on Stephen Karam’s one-act Tony-winning play of the same name, the film adaptation of The Humans stars Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, June Squibb, Jayne Houdyshell, and Richard Jenkins as the Blake family, who gather in a New York city apartment to celebrate Thanksgiving. The premise doesn’t sound too different from Pieces of April—the parents drive down from Pennsylvania to visit their daughter and her partner at their Chinatown apartment for the holidays—but this one has more of a near-paranormal element to it.

Where to stream: Showtime

August: Osage County

Ah, yes, another screen adaptation of an award-winning play. And this may not technically be a “Thanksgiving movie, but there are enough climactic dinner scenes to have you giving thanks to your family for not being this family. And besides, who can resist Julia Roberts yelling, “Eat the fish, bitch!” at Meryl Streep?

Where to stream: Netflix

Home for the Holidays

Jodie Foster directed this dramedy about the stress of, well, going home for the holidays. Holly Hunter and Robert Downey Jr. star as an amusing brother-sister pair, while the rest of the ensemble cast consists of Anne Bancroft, Geraldine Chaplin, Dylan McDermott, Cynthia Stevenson, and Claire Danes.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Krisha

Trey Edward Shults may be in the press these days for his A24 hit Waves, but it was the 2015 film Krisha that marked his feature length directorial debut. Shults cast many of his real-life family members, including his aunt Krisha Fairchild, for the film in which a middle-aged woman returns to her estranged family’s home for Thanksgiving to cook dinner for everyone, only for chaos to slowly unfold.

Where to stream: Hulu

The Daytrippers

Hope Davis plays a woman who, in one single day, enlists the help of her family to crack the case of whether or not her husband is cheating on her after she finds a love note written to him by someone else on Thanksgiving.

Where to stream: Criterion Channel or HBO Max

The House of Yes

No, the title is not a reference to the Bushwick venue, and no, we will not apologize for including more than one Parker Posey flick on this list. The House of Yes is a cult film, based on Wendy MacLeod’s play of the same name, about a man who brings his hapless fiancée (Tori Spelling) home for Thanksgiving, where she meets his brother (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and delusional twin sister (Posey) who believes she is Jackie Kennedy (Chanel pillbox hat and all).

Where to stream: Hulu

