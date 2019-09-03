When you look at early photos of Timothée Chalamet’s red carpet debut, it’s hard to imagine that skinny teen would one day soon be Hollywood’s leading sartorial star. How could you predict such a thing, based on oversized suits, plain grey t-shirts, and even a brief foray into formal shorts? But if there’s anything fashion loves, it’s a makeover, and just as Chalamet’s Hollywood clout has grown, so has his fashion swagger.

While the rest of Chalamet’s peers are content with a simple black tuxedo or maybe, maybe a navy one, the American-French actor is taking risk after risk, breathing new life into what can be an otherwise rather dull spectator sport. All-white suit? Floral pants? Bejeweled bib? Chalemet’s tried them all, and with confidence (just don’t call the latter a harness). Remarkably (or maybe not so much, considering his model-like proportions), Chalamet manages to make just about anything work, and in turn, has shined a light on all the exciting and esoteric happenings in men’s fashion, especially outside of streetwear. So for that, we salute you, Timmy. Here, a look back at Timothée Chalamet’s red carpet fashion transformation over the years.

2023: Wonka Los Angeles Premiere Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chalamet slipped into a chocolate brown suit for the Wonka Los Angeles premiere (where a certain Kylie Jenner later joined him inside the theater).

2023: Wonka Paris Premiere Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images The actor looked like liquid gold in this Tom Ford tank top (from the women’s collection no less) that he paired with dress pants.

2023: Wonka World Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Chalamet has never been one to shy away from the shirtless suit look—here, he wore a retro Tom Ford style for the Wonka World Premiere in London.

2023: Wonka Photocall Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chalamet cut an edgy figure during Wonka promotion in London with this pinstripe Alexander McQueen suit.

2023: WSJ. Awards Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a martini suit from Dolce & Gabbana, Chalamet matched in monochrome with Kylie Jenner for the 2023 WSJ. Awards.

2023: CinemaCon Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chalamet ditched his usual power suits for a power vest during CinemaCon in 2023.

2022: Bones and All Photocall Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Chalamet dabbled in his punk side for a Bones and All photocall in Rome with this graphic Vivienne Westwood sweater that he paired with leather pants.

2022: BFI London Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The actor looked angelic for the BFI London Film Festival in a sleek suit that he styled with platform Chelsea boots.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never one to back down from a statement, the actor turned up to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an edgy matching set.

2022: Academy Awards Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Chalamet took a risk for the 2022 Academy Awards when hit the event’s step and repeat in a show-stopping Louis Vuitton look (sans shirt) and Cartier jewels.

2021: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actor broke a few rules for the 2021 Met Gala with Converse sneakers that he matched with a jacket from Haider Ackermann and a Rick Owens turtleneck.

2021: Dune UK Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Chalamet’s zipper-detailed Alexander McQueen suit was too good to be true when he stepped out for the Dune UK premiere.

2021: Miu Miu Dinner Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Miu Miu Wearing a blue Prada bomber jacket, Timothée Chalamet attends Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the Venice Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Chalamet is a noted devotee of Miuccia Prada’s nylon outerwear.

2021: Dune Premiere in Venice Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Wearing an untraditional sequined shirt and pants by Haider Ackermann, Timothée Chalamet attends the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage Wearing a silver Tom Ford suit with a simple white shirt and shoes, Timothée Chalamet attends the "The French Dispatch" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021.

2020: Oscars Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet once again rewrote the dress code at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. He wore a satin suit from Prada that notably included a jacket that closed with, *gasp*, a zipper.

2020: National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala Getty Images Timothée Chalamet made a graphic statement in simple black and white at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 08, 2020 in New York City.

2019: Little Women Photocall Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK Timothee Chalamet was feeling pink (well, technically “salmon”) while attending the Little Women London evening photocall at the Soho Hotel on December 16, 2019 in London, England.

2019: The King Premiere Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends “The King” red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: Venice International Film Festival Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends “The King” photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: BAFTAs Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: SAG Awards Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: Critics’ Choice Awards Getty Images Timothee Chalamet arrives at The 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: Golden Globes Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton with a a memorable sparkling harness, Timothee Chalamet attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: Palm Springs International Film Festival Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: AMPAS Governors Awards Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Hollywood Film Awards Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: BFI London Film Festival Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attending the Beautiful Boy Premiere as part of the BFI London Film Festival at the Cineworld Leicester Square, London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Beautiful Boy Los Angeles Premiere Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends Amazon Studios of Angeles Premiere of ‘Beautiful Boy’ at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: San Sebastian International Film Festival Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the ‘Beautiful Boy’ premiere during the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 24, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Beautiful Boy Premiere Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the ‘Beautiful Boy’ premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Academy Awards Getty Images Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Film Independent Spirit Awards Getty Images Wearing Off—White, Timothee Chalamet attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 5, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: London Film Critics Circle Awards Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the London Film Critics Circle Awards 2018 at The Mayfair Hotel on January 28, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Call Me By Your Name Paris Premiere Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the ‘Call Me By Your name’ Premiere at UGC Cine Cite des Halles on January 26, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Call Me By Your Name Photocall Getty Images Timothée Chalamet at the photocall of the film Call Me by Your Name at the Hotel De Russie. Rome, January 24, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Berluti Fashion Show Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the Berluti Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: National Board of Review Awards Gala Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party Getty Images Timothee Chalamet arrives at The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: New York Film Critics Awards Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards at TAO Downtown on January 3, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: GQ Men of the Year Party Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: Gotham Awards Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

2017: SiriusXM Visit Getty Images Timothee Chalamet visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 27, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: Call Me By Your Name Screening Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends Calvin Klein and The Cinema Society host a screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ “Call Me By Your Name” on November 16, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: LACMA Art + Film Gala Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: BFI London Film Festival Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends a photocall before the press conference for Call Me By My Name, as part of the BFI London Film Festival, at The Screening Theatre, Mayfair Hotel, London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: Toronto International Film Festival Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends the “Lady Bird” premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: Toronto International Film Festival Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the “Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two” press conference during 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: Toronto International Film Festival Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: Berlinale International Film Festival Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ photo call during the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 13, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2016: Prodigal Son Opening Night Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the Opening Night after party for John Patrick Shanley’s ‘Prodigal Son’ at the Brasserie 8 1/2 on February 8, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2014: Toronto International Film Festival Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attend the Gala Screening of Paramount Pictures’ “MEN, WOMEN,& CHILDREN” during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 6, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2014: Snowpiercer Premiere Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the “Snowpiercer” premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on June 24, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2014: Draft Day Screening Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the “Draft Day'” screening at Landmark’s Sunshine Cinema on April 10, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2014: Nymphomaniac: Volume I Screening Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the “Nymphomaniac: Volume I” New York screening at Museum of Modern Art on March 13, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2013: SAG Awards Getty Images Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.