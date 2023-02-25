The White Lotus Cast Reunited at W’s Best Performances Party

Checking back in? The cast of The White Lotus season 2 reunited on Friday night at another historic hotel, the Chateau Marmont on Los Angeles’s Sunset Boulevard, for W’s annual Best Performances party. Aubrey Plaza, Leo Woodall, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Beatrice Grannò, Simona Tabasco, and Sabrina Impacciatore all arrived to fête both the show’s continued success on the awards circuit and Plaza’s inclusion in the Best Performances portfolio. Unlike the trip their fictional versions took to Italy, this time around they all seemed to be enjoying themselves. At least no one fell off a boat.

Plaza held court in a fuzzy purple and orange suit set from rodarte, while Impacciatore gave new life to the Spaghetti Western aesthetic in a glittering black cowboy-inspired outfit (When in America...). While the rest of the cast stuck to a palette of chic neutrals.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine

There was even one instance of crossover with the cast of The White Lotus’s first season. Lukas Gage, he of that infamous office scene, was flying solo (rumored new flame superstar hairdresser Chris Appleton is in Italy tending to Kim Kardashian’s famous locks), but definitely danced it out with Fahy at the party.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for W Magazine

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for W Magazine

Should the cast wish to lend series creator Mike White a helping hand booking guests for the third season (rumored to be setting sale to Asia), there were certainly plenty of options in attendance. Jennifer Lawrence, Austin Butler, Natasha Lyonne, Jeremy Pope, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor Russell, Meg Stalter, and Mia Goth were amongst the guestlist. As were members of this season’s other big resort-set mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, with Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and director Rian Johnson.

Though, maybe someone oughta show White this photo of Plaza with her fellow Parks & Rec alum Jenny Slate to see if that strikes any inspiration for him.