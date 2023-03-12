Why Kaia Gerber Wasn’t Austin Butler’s Oscar Date

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship isn’t a secret. They made their official red carpet debut as a couple almost a year ago at the Met Gala, and they’ve been spotted together at events and parties ever since. They’re clearly comfortable together in public, and yet Gerber has been missing from Butler’s side during most of the official promotion of Elvis and the subsequent award show cavalcade. Although Gerber attended the Elvis premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, she walked the red carpet seperately and has been missing from all the awards shows.

That continued tonight, as Butler walked the carpet solo. Earlier in the week, he said he was bringing agent James Farrell as his pluls-one.

“I’ve known [James] since I was 17 years old and he also happens to be my agent,” Butler told Access Hollywood earlier this week. “We were friends first, and I would not have my career without him. The amount of times that he’s helping me to decide on whether or not to do something or he’s pushed me to. He’s believed in me in moments where maybe I didn’t believe in myself.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This continues a trend of Butler taking those close to him along for the ride with Elvis. His father was his plus one for the film’s premiere at Cannes, his sister Ashley attended the Oscar Nominees Luncheon by his side, and his movement coach Polly Bennett was his date to the SAG Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her part, Gerber actually had her own movie business to attend to this weekend. Her film Bottoms premiere at SXSW in Austin. Co-starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebri, the film has been meet with positive reviews sofar. “Brazenly gonzo, scaldingly and at times even dementedly over-the-top, and actually about something,” writes Variety. Who knows? Maybe it’ll be Gerber walking the Oscars red carpet solo next year.