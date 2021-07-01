Life imitates art as Yvonne Strahovski has just confirmed that she is expecting a child in something of a surprise fashion. Strahovski appeared on the red carpet for Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi action flick that also stars Chris Pratt. She wore a gorgeous white bodycon gown by Brandon Maxwell that showed off her newly cropped haircut and pregnancy, with Vrai jewelry to accessorize the monochrome dress. She told Entertainment Tonight that she is “about halfway there” and revealed the expected sex of the child. “I'm having a boy!” she said. “You heard it first.” This will be baby number 2 for Strahovski and her husband Tim Loden.

In Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, her character Serena Waterford is desperate to become a mother. She’s so desperate that, with her husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Ralph Fiennes), she is assigned a handmaid named June (Elisabeth Moss) to birth her a child, going so far as to traffic June to Fred’s driver, Nick (Max Minghella) to increase her chances of pregnancy. In the recent season of the show, Serena was surprised to learn that she is now pregnant herself.

In further instances of life imitating art, Strahvoski told People that many of the stunts in The Tomorrow War were performed by the actors themselves. “I remember being very impressed when Chris did a one-handed slide down a rope coming out of the helicopter, while shooting your semi-automatic,” she said. “That was super badass.” Pratt also praised Strahovski’s burgeoning stunt skills, explaining that she “had to climb to the top of this 200 or 300-foot tall power plant in Atlanta and essentially do a catwalk...but if you fall, you're actually going to mess yourself up because you're going to be careening off a beam before they catch you.” Strahovski apparently performed the maneuver flawlessly.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic. Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic.