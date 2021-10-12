Zendaya Doesn’t Regret Her David Bowie Mullet

These days, Zendaya pushes the envelope every time she steps onto the red carpet, but her headline-making looks really aren’t anything new. Back in 2016, Zendaya attended the Grammy Awards in a wispy blonde mullet, and while the hairdo elicited some mixed reactions, Zendaya doesn’t regret it at all.

In a recent interview with InStyle’s editor-in-chief, Laura Brown, the pair discussed the David Bowie-inspired look, with Brown citing it as the beginning of Zendaya “making things interesting” on the red carpet.

“I know,” Zendaya responded. “I got dragged for my mullet at the time, but kids love mullets now. I'm happy about my David Bowie mullet.”

The mullet came shortly before Zendaya made her debut in Spiderman: Homecoming, and right as she was beginning to find her footing in fashion. She paired the hairstyle with a DSquared2 black double-breasted suit and white button-up, allowing her to achieve the ultimate cool girl look.

As for the mullet, well it has since reemerged as a Gen Z trend with a notable bump in popularity amidst the darker days of being locked in our homes. Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Zendaya’s Euphoria co-stars Jacob Elordi and Barbie Ferriera all rocked some permutation of mullets in 2020.

Mullets aside, Zendaya also revealed to InStyle her favorite red carpet moments (the Versace Joan of Arc at the 2018 Met Gala, the Tom Ford breastplate at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Moschino butterfly dress at the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman in 2017), as well as her first-ever movie premiere, which featured “a bunch of stuff that I had from Target,” according to the actress. “I thought I was fly,” she said. “I felt cool.”

These days, Zendaya may no longer be wearing Target when she faces the paparazzi, but she absolutely still looks fly, mullet or no mullet.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images