Zendaya, smack in the middle of Challengers press tour, is taking a moment to open up about her relationship with Tom Holland. In an interview with Vogue, the actress had nothing but praise for how her longtime boyfriend has handled stardom after his Spider-Man breakthrough.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight,” Zendaya told the publication, adding “One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

Holland had only done some British television, supporting roles in smaller films, and a run as Billy Elliot on stage in London before booking the Marvel role. Zendaya, meanwhile, had Disney Channel stardom already under her belt.

The actress also discussed Holland’s upcoming return to the West End for production of Romeo & Juliet, saying she “could not be more proud” of the actor. “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can,” she continued. The rare comments come just a few months after Holland shut down rumors of a split, telling paparazzi “No, absolutely not,” in response to claims that they had broken up.

Zendaya also discussed a viral moment from the fall of 2022 in which the couple spent an afternoon at the Louvre in Paris. She explained that some close to the couple had advised against the trip, saying “It’s already busy. You might make it worse.” She explained, “It was actually fine,” despite the hoards of fans snapping photos.

“You just kind of get used to the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.’ I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life,” she said, later mentioning that they were allowed to stay past the museum’s closing time, “It was one of the coolest experiences ever. It was like Night at the Museum.”

The Challengers actress also addressed how she’s adjusted to her rising star in Hollywood. “I think growing up, I always felt like when someone asks for a picture, I have to do it, all the time. You have to say yes, because you need to be grateful that you’re here,” she mentioned. “And while I still feel that way, I also have learned that I can say no, and I can say kindly that I’m having a day off, or I’m just trying to be to myself today, and I don’t actually have to perform all the time.”