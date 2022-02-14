Zoë Kravitz has always had a casual approach to discussing her relationship with the actor Karl Glusman: She was so nonchalant when breaking the news of their engagement when speaking with Rolling Stone in 2018, the interviewer initially thought that she was joking. (“I haven’t told anyone yet—I mean, I haven’t told the world,” the 33-year-old actor said, adding that Glusman proposed when she was wearing sweatpants in their living room. “I wanted to keep it private.”) Two years after meeting through mutual friends at a bar, Kravitz memorably wore custom bridal shorts to their wedding at her father Lenny Kravitz’s townhouse in Paris. And 18 months later, she and Glusman divorced.

It took a little over a year for Zoë to publicly address the split in detail, but judging from Elle’s March cover story, that’s only because she hadn’t been asked. Apparently, she openly discussed her personal life from the very start. “Karl’s an incredible human being,” Zoë, who will soon star as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman, said. But she ultimately decided that marriage wasn’t right for her and Glusman after an isolated trip to upstate New York in the summer of 2020. “It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay,” Zoë continued. “That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

Zoë also briefly touched on her current relationship with Channing Tatum, who is set to star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, later this year. She hadn’t met the 41-year-old actor before reaching out to him, but suspected that he would be “brave enough” for the lead role of a billionaire tech mogul. “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist,” she said. “You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.” On the subject of the viral paparazzi photos of her holding hands with Tatum, whom Variety recently confirmed she is dating, Zoë kept it simple: “I’m happy.”