There was a lot of pressure on Adele to show up for the 2022 BRIT Awards red carpet. And by show up, we mean show up, considering the singer hasn’t walked a red carpet in five years and since her latest reemergence into society has proven she is much more attune to style and trends than even before. Well, the second Adele stepped one foot on the red carpet on Tuesday, she proved she’s worth the wait, and we should never again doubt Adele’s ability to serve a look.

For the occasion of the 2022 BRITs, Adele opted to wear a custom silk velvet Armani Privé gown. Sticking to her favorite color, black, and her preferred long-sleeve arm length, the singer added the wow factor with a beautiful, low-cut neckline, and the addition of a polka-dotted tulle sculpted around her bodice and trailing down the back of her dress. The result is a chic Maleficent/Cruella/Evil Queen vibe that Adele pulls off with her hand firmly planted on her waist and just a hint of a smirk on her face.

JMEnternational/Getty Images

Once fans finished taking in the gown, they made their way to Adele’s accessories, namely the very large diamond on her left ring finger. The stone and placement has caused some commotion, leading some to think Adele is engaged to her boyfriend, Rich Paul. Just last week, Adele was forced to shut down rumors that she and Paul were going through a rough patch, and showing off an engagement ring could be the perfect way to prove the strength of their relationship.