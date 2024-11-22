The average person might look at Alex Consani’s latest outfit and think: where in the world are her pants? But, in the grand tradition of ’90s super models, Consani considers a night on the town to be pants-optional.

Consani, a recently-minted Victoria’s Secret Angel, donned an all-black outfit to attend the opening of Aritzia’s new storefront in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The model shopped her underwear drawer for last night’s outfit, picking out a tiny thong that she wore with sheer tights. Consani continued her embrace of monochrome elsewhere, opting for pointed-toe pumps and an off-the-shoulder top that hugged her figure in all the right places.

The entire look, down to Consani’s wind-blown blonde hair, invoked images of Kate Moss’s infamous sheer party dress that inspired a whole generation of naked dressing. Or, more recently, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid who count themselves as just a few celebrities who have ditched their pants while out and about.

Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Cosani joined her model pal Paloma Elsesser later on in the evening who also went for all-black. Elsesser tapped into the statement belt trend with a large cream number that she paired with a form-fitting black dress and a slick coat.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Consani cited Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot (and her chic mom) as her style icons in a recent interview with W—which may come as a surprise given her penchant for underwear as outerwear.

“The way that [my mom] wore clothing is something that I'm now getting more appreciative of because it was very understated,” she said, “And mom, don't take this the wrong way, girl, but it was definitely under-dressed. Now I look at fashion icons like Jane Birkin and those type of effortless Bridget Bardot-type girls and it really resonates with me because it has a comfortability level that I don’t see in a lot of other fashion.

Well, Consani may have been under-dressed last night, but there was absolutely nothing understated about her look.