Leave it to Alexa Demie to serve up Chanel house codes with a subversive spin. At the brand’s spring 2027 ready-to-wear show, her quilted skirt set was shiny, futuristic, and firmly within her realm of edgy It-girldom. The Euphoria star may have earned a reputation as somewhat reclusive, but you certainly couldn’t miss her in this set.

Her hot pink separates featured Chanel’s classic diamond motifs, but instead of traditional tweed, her outfit had a lacquered finish that glowed against the camera flashes. An array of burgundy accents—from the tip of her pearly pumps to the piping down her coat—gave the ensemble a vampy finish.

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While this marks the 35-year-old actor’s first outing at Paris Fashion Week during the spring 2027 season, it’s her second time ever at a Chanel show. During couture week in July, she made a surprise appearance in the front row wearing a slinky LBD with a plunging silhouette and a bedazzled hip brooch.

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Demie is fast solidifying herself as a Chanel girl, and it’s not hard to see why. Her quiet confidence and affinity for subtly off-kilter aesthetics is perfectly in line with Mattieu Blazy’s approach. Since starting at Chanel, the creative director is constantly reinventing house classics through trompe l’oeil embellishments and illusionist fabrics. Demie’s latest look is a reflection of that. Literally.