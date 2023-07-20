While much of the big screen attention has shifted from The Little Mermaid to Barbie and Oppenheimer, there seemed to be a high-profile holdout in the form of Alexa Demie Thursday. Well, at least when it comes to her Ursula-like ensemble she posted to her Instagram.

The 32-year-old took to the social media platform to share a look that, well, had a lot going on. Her two piece set was custom made by knitwear label Krystal Paniagua. Let’s start with the top half of the look—the asymmetrical top featured a fairly thin hood that extended into a variety of shredded and exposed knit details.

It was predominately fashioned in a deep purple but lent itself to an almost gradient effect towards the center. However, it seems like the focal point of the top was certainly the oversized sleeves. There were a variety of holes near the cuffs as well as several hanging strands. The hemline followed the mismatched route, too, finishing irregularly along Demie’s mid section.

@Alexademie

Her maxi skirt continued the semi-sheer theme but with a more fitted silhouette than the top. Sections of transparent and opaque knits covered the majority of the low-rise piece as did some strands of white fabric.

The open stitch pattern of the actress’ look certainly played into the sheer obsession going on right now. But the pieces seemed to have an almost tentacle-like feel with mismatched strands of yarn and dangling details hanging from Demie’s arms. It felt less risqué than some transparent styles we’ve seen and more sea creature-inspired. Perhaps we can dub this as Ursula-core?

@Krystalpaniagua

Demie has kept a fairly low-profile over recent months, sans a rare Instagram story here and there. She most recently made a very brief cameo in the opening episode one of The Idol and last appeared on the red carpet alongside fellow it-girl Taylor Russell.

Euphoria season three has reportedly been delayed (for at least two years!) so it’s unclear when we will see the actress on our screens next. Fingers crossed it comes sooner rather than later.