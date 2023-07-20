And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 6 Fashion Recap: Walking in a Widow Wonderland
Despite the fact that just a few episodes ago, Charlotte and Lisa were dropping their kids off for camp, it’s now wintertime in the world of And Just Like That..., which means the summer dresses and linen pieces have been replaced by wool coats and lots of leather. The timeline for AJLT has been aggressively fast, with months going by between each episode. That does help with the episodic nature of the show, something AJLT failed to embrace until recently. But while the storylines in the last two episodes were vacuously amusing in the classic SATC way, the plot points in “Bomb Cyclone” are so trite, I can’t help but wonder, what’s the point? Why do we care that the Todd Wexleys are juggling their busy schedules? Why did we need two scenes surrounding the search for a Hamptons house? Is the most interesting thing in Charlotte’s life at the moment that her daughter wants to have sex?
That’s not to say “Bomb Cyclone” is a total, well...bomb. Yes, the episode does feel weak in a few points when it came to both the fashion and writing, but there are still a few fun moments, like Rachel Dratch’s cameo, or watching Charlotte trek through the snow screaming about condoms. And while the volume of clothing is lower this episode, co-costume designers Molly Rogers and Dany Santiago make up for it in the second half with those snow day ensembles from Carrie, LTW, and Charlotte. Below, we break down the episode of outfits, and share some insight into how Carrie’s Moncler x Valentino moment came to pass.